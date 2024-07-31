Six arrested as ‘disorder’ erupts in Southend-on-Sea

31 July 2024, 00:07

Police car lights. (file)
Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Six people have been arrested as “disorder” erupted in Southend-on-Sea on Tuesday night.

Essex Police confirmed the arrests were made as part of an “ongoing incident” in the seaside town.

David Burton-Sampson, the Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, warned locals to "keep away" from the area after reports of violence appeared online.

Chief Supt Morgan Cronin said: "Our officers have responded to these incidents reported by members of the public this evening, and the information they provided is invaluable.

"We will have a visible presence in Southend this evening and tomorrow – if you know something, please speak to one of our officers or contact us to help."

Essex Police put a dispersal order in place on Southend seafront on Tuesday evening, this will remain in place until 8pm on Wednesday.

Daniel Cowan, Labour leader of Southend City Council, revealed there had been a “large influx of young people” as he pleaded for calm.

Writing on social media, he said: "I’m urging calm and encouraging people to avoid Jubilee beach this evening as Essex Police deal with a large influx of young people.

"It’s a developing situation that CCTV and the police are monitoring and more police resources are en route to support the dispersal order that is in place."

Writing at 11:30pm on Tuesday, Essex Police said: “Officers have dispersed members of the public from the Southend seafront and High Street, with additional patrols continuing their work in the city overnight.

“We are now continuing our investigations into the incidents of disorder in the city this evening, with several lines of enquiry to identify further suspects in addition to the six people arrested.

“The Section 60 dispersal order, which gives officers the power to stop and search individuals for offensive weapons, remains in place until 8pm Wednesday 31 July.

While our work is ongoing there will be a large and visible police presence across the city centre, and further disorder will not be tolerated.”

Reacting to the incident, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “Machete fights in Southend tonight.

“Our country is being destroyed, our values trashed and the public on the point of revolt.”

Police have not confirmed if a machete fight took place and there has been no suggestion the events in Southend are connected to other protests.

