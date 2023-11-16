Sixth body found by police investigating blaze at house in Hounslow that claimed the lives of three children

16 November 2023, 12:41 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 12:47

Six people have died in the house fire in west London
Six people have died in the house fire in west London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police investigating a fatal fire in Hounslow have discovered a sixth body at the scene.

The house on Channel Close in Hounslow erupted in flames on Sunday night, with only one member of the family surviving.

Police said earlier that five people, including three children, were found dead on the first floor.

They are all members of the same family, police said.

Scotland Yard said today that a sixth body had been found.

The aftermath of the fire in Hounslow
The aftermath of the fire in Hounslow. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Garth Hall said: “Firstly, I want to express my sincere condolences to all those affected by this terrible incident. The deaths of so many people, including children, is simply heart-breaking.

“We have now been able to sadly confirm the death of a sixth person. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues and I must express my thanks to the London Fire Brigade, their knowledge and experience has been crucial in helping us understand what may have happened that dreadful night."

After the fire, a neighbour told the Evening Standard: “We saw the man who lived there with his wife and children. My daughter used to play with his daughter. There was fire in him and he was screaming something like 'my kids, my kids’.”

The fire is believed to have claimed the lives of the survivor’s wife and children.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, at 10.26pm on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said.

The ground floor and first floors of the mid-terraced house were destroyed by the fire and part of the roof was also damaged.

Police at the scene of the fire in Hounslow
Police at the scene of the fire in Hounslow. Picture: Alamy

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: "This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

"Staff will be in the local community today to offer support and advice where needed.

"The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service."

The blaze was brought under control by 01.25am on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in Hounslow, said: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who very sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident.

"I don't underestimate the impact that this will have on the wider community and beyond. I understand that there will be a demand for answers and my officers are working to establish exactly what has happened."

London Ambulance Service said it was called to Channel Close just before 10.30pm on Sunday.

"We sent a number of resources including five ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, two clinical team managers, two incident response officers and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team," it said in a statement.

