Parents pay tribute to ‘kind, happy, funny boy’ killed in Essex school run car crash

Freddie Coleman, 15, was fatally injured by a car crash on Stock Road on November 3. Picture: Essex Police

By Ana Truesdale

The parents of a student who was killed in a car crash in Essex during the school run on November 3 have paid tribute to their “beautiful boy.”

Jo and Jason Coleman paid tribute to their son who died in a school run crash: "Our beautiful boy Freddie, a much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew and uncle sadly died on November 3 at 8:30am.

"He was loved by everybody who knew him, our kind, happy, funny boy. Please respect our privacy during this dreadful time."

Freddie Coleman, 15, died after he was hit by a vehicle at around 8:20am in Stock, near Chelmsford.

Another teenager was airlifted to hospital to treat his serious injuries.

Both boys are students at Mayflower High School.

In a statement, the headteacher at Mayflower High School Mr Damian Lee said: "All the staff, parents, governors and students from Mayflower High School are shocked and immensely saddened to hear of the tragic death of our Year 11 student, Freddie Coleman.

"He will be greatly missed by all. We wish to extend our thoughts and condolences to all of his family and friends at this saddest of times.

"We all thought the world of him, he was a much loved and respected member of our school community. He had a wide circle of friends in his year group and across the whole school, all of whom will miss him greatly."

Mr Lee also said that the school was helping staff and students with coming "to terms with this sad loss."

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has been released under investigation while the police continue their inquiries.

Essex police are asking for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "This tragic incident has had a huge impact on the community. Our detectives are carrying out a number of inquiries, including reviewing dashcam footage and CCTV to determine the circumstances around this collision.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact us."