Roof of school bus 'taken clean off by low branches' in crash in Essex as two children rushed to hospital

Two children were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Two children have been taken to hospital after a school bus crashed in Essex.

Police said they were called to reports of a collision in Clatterbury Lane, Clavering, at about 08:15 BST.

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport, said a bus taking children to school had hit a tree.

Some pupils had been taken to A&E with minor injuries and others were being supported at school due to the “traumatic experience.”

"While the full details are being investigated, we are aware that the bus roof was damaged as it struck a tree branch," a statement from the school said.

"Thank you to all students and parents for the calm manner in which they helped to handle the situation," the school added.

Essex police said in a statement: "We were called to reports of a collision in Clatterbury Lane, Clavering, at about 8.15am on Thursday 21 September.

"At the scene officers found a bus and a car had collided.We have closed the road while we and emergency service colleagues from the fire and ambulance service carry out their work at the scene.

"Drivers are advised to check before they travel and plan accordingly if their journey is affected."

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision in Clatterbury Lane, Clavering at 8:23am.

“On arrival, crews reported found a car and bus had been in a collision. The bus had also collided with a tree branch causing extensive damage to the roof.

“Nobody was trapped in either vehicle and firefighters worked alongside partners to make the scene safe by 9am.”