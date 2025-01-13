SNP slammed for making Scotland a ‘joyless place’ as birthday cakes and sweets to be banned in nurseries

Birthday cakes, sweets and other goods high in sugar, will be banned in Scottish nurseries from this summer. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Scottish government has been slammed for denying children in nurseries birthday cakes, sweets and other treats in a ban set to be imposed this summer.

New guidance drawn up by the SNP is aimed at helping young people cut out "unhealthy foods”.

It comes after 2022 estimates revealed around 6% of children in Scotland were at risk of having weight problems.

The ban, which is also set to include fish finger, chicken nuggets and other deep fried goods, will be imposed from August 1.

The full set of guidance can be found in the SNP’s 108-page Setting the Table report.

Chips, sweet treats like chocolate and fruit juice, will also be banned, as will other popular goodies like spaghetti hoops and cereals with over 15g of sugar per 100g, and most breads.

Chicken nuggets, fish fingers, and fruit juices are also set to be banned under the new guidance by the Scottish government. Picture: Getty

It also states that red and red processed meat should be limited to a maximum of three times per week at snack times and given out on no more than one meal occasion per day.

Childcare providers will only be allowed to give youngsters water and milk to drink, with smoothies also off the cards.

Critics have flooded in to slam the report.

X user Agent P wrote: “No, it’s not April 1st.

“The SNP really are going to bnan birthday cakes in nurseries.

“What a joyless place they have turned Scotland into.”

Scotland’s Conservative Party spokesman has blasted the “draconian`” rules as an example of “nanny state overreach.”

He said: “Everybody wants to promote healthier eating, especially when children are young.

“But it won’t happen by imposing such draconian rules or blanket prohibitions.

“These guidelines risk becoming an onerous requirement for childminders and nurseries.

“And most people will see things like a ban on birthday cake as the worst kind of nanny state overreach.”

The report reads: “Many families like to celebrate their child’s birthday and other special events, often by bringing in a cake or sweets to the childcare setting to share.

"Unfortunately, this can mean that some children are eating these unhealthy foods several times; this may be at the childminder’s house, in the nursery or playgroup as well as at home."

Martin Whitfield, the Scottish Labour Children and Young Person’s spokesman has said the rules are “out of proportion.

He said: “It’s right that nurseries and playgroups promote healthy-eating habits but this heavy-handed approach seems out of all proportion.

“The Scottish government should support nurseries to offer healthy choices instead of forging ahead with this sweeping ban.”

The Scottish government argued the guidance was developed alongside experts in child health and nutrition.

The rules will be imposed by Scotland’s care watchdog - the Care Inspectorate - which will “expect registered childcare providers to be able to demonstrate how they are meeting this guidance” during routine inspections, according to the Mail.

The Care Inspectorate said: “Nutritional options provided by care services have always been a part of our inspections.”

It comes amid a boom in the scientific as well as health and fitness communities raising the awareness about ultra-processed foods.

Research into the impact of these unhealthy goods has found that the UK's reliance on foods high in sugar, salt, and fat, is having a 'devastating' impact.

A study by the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission (FOC) report found the UK's estimated spend of £268bn can be explained by three areas: NHS spend (£67.5bn), welfare system (£10.1bn) and social care services (£14.3bn).The finances go towards treating diet-related diseases.

These include type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and cardiovascular problems.Meanwhile in May, researchers at Harvard University tracked 115,000 healthy US adults over the course of three decades. They found a link between eating ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and the risk of dying.

The most harmful diets contain high amounts of ready-made processed meat and fish products. These diets increased the risk of death by 13 per cent.

Food in this category includes items like shop-bought sausages, burgers, fish fingers, chicken nuggets and turkey twizzlers.