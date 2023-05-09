'Somerset Gimp' re-arrested after prowling villages and terrifying local residents in latex suit

By Danielle DeWolfe

An infamous 'gimp' who terrified local villagers by walking the streets dressed in a black rubber suit has been arrested yet again for frightening residents.

A figure which has stalked rural communities for years, a string of new sightings led police to detain him once again.

Previously spotted jumping out at passers by in the picturesque county, the rubber-clad figure could this time be seen "writhing about" and crawling along a grass verge,

Detained by police shortly before 1am on Tuesday following a call from a member of the public, the figure - whose identity remains a mystery - has since been released on bail.

The man is known to be in his 30s and has reoffended a number of times since his initial arrest.

The latest sighting saw the force arrive within three minutes of the emergency call, after the figure walked towards two men before he began rolling around on the floor.

Police say they were called to "a man wearing latex" who "jumped out in front of her vehicle on Accommodation Road'' in the village of Bleadon.

A police spokesman said: "A man is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance following an incident in Bleadon overnight.

"A member of the pubic called us at 12.07am to report a man wearing latex had jumped out in front of her vehicle on Accommodation Road," he continued.

"Officers arrived at the scene three minutes after the call was received and located and detained a man aged in his 30s nearby.

"The man has previously been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance in relation to incidents in the Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton areas in October last year.

"He remains under investigation for these incidents."