TikTok star Queen Bee hurled racist abuse at officer as she livestreamed arrest for drinking in car outside Asda

PC Kozak, who joined Wiltshire Police in 2018 and was the force's first Polish community support officer, told the court her words ensured he "did not even feel human". Picture: LBC / Alamy / TikTok

By Danielle DeWolfe

A TikTok star has been branded "out of control" after she hurled racist abuse at a police officer, before live-streaming her arrest when she was caught drinking in her Audi outside a supermarket.

29-year-old Queen Bee, real name Priya Sahi, was found parked in the Asda car park in Swindon with multiple bottles of alcohol by police on October 25 last year.

After being approached by the officers, the inebriated star - who has 100k TikTok followers - live-streamed her arrest and was later recorded telling the arresting officer to “learn English” while in custody.

Appearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Sahi pleaded guilty to a racially-aggravated Section 4A Public Order Act charge.

Sahi, of Swindon, Wiltshire, could be heard telling officers "I want my TikTok running" before her live stream ended.

The officers initially arrested Sahi for being in drunk charge of a motor vehicle, with Sahi declaring: "I've got no keys in my ignition, no keys in my ignition".

Adding: "I'm allowed to park up and drink. I'm not driving, so what are you arresting me for?"

Ms Sahi then continued to claim she couldn't understand the arresting officer, PC Kozac.

PC Kozak, who joined Wiltshire Police in 2018 and was the force's first Polish community support officer, told the court her words ensured he "did not even feel human".

In a victim impact statement, PC Kozacsaid: “I’m a serving officer and Polish national. It took hard work and courage to become a police officer, I had to prove I speak good enough English and pass tests; I work to exactly the same criteria as my British colleagues. Almost every day I’m subject to some sort of derogatory comment.”

Prosecutor Keith Ballinger revealed the defendant also had a previous conviction for racially-aggravated assault dating back to 2015.

The self-branded 'lifestyle influencer' has since posted images of her arriving at court to TikTok, accompanied by the caption "Bad publicity is still publicity..."

Defence solicitor Sandeep Kaushal said Sahi was going through a “traumatic time” and was in a “frustrated state” at the time of her arrest.

The star was said to be voicing her thoughts live on TikTok as officers surrounded her car.

The single mother to a three-year-old, her limited means meant the magistrates imposed a fine of £80, £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge.