'Britain's worst zoo' to close, after nearly 500 animals die and keeper mauled to death by tiger

South Lakes Safari Zoo is set to close. Picture: Alamy/Born Free

By Kit Heren

A zoo dubbed 'Britain's worst' is to shut down after years of scandals and tragedy.

South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria, north-west England, will close its doors at the end of the year.

The zoo has had a troubled recent history, with nearly 500 animals dying in a three-year period under previous owner David Gill.

Zookeeper Sarah McClay was killed by a tiger in 2013, after it came through an open door into the corridor where she was working.

The zoo was taken over in 2017 by Cumbria Zoo Company Limited (CZCL), after Mr Gill was refused a licence following the deaths.

White Rhinoceros duo seen at the South Lakes Safari Zoo. Picture: Alamy

But some reports suggested that poor conditions at the zoo had persisted, and the local council found "major causes for concern" in an inspection this July.

CZCL is now looking to focus on a 120-acre site some 50 miles away in Tebay, which will operate as a nature and wildlife park.

Karen Brewer, chief executive of CZCL, said: "In transition, the animals will all continue to be looked after and given the best veterinary care.

Sarah McClay was killed by a tiger. Picture: Family

"We are working with various agencies, including two zoo consultants, to find them all new homes that are appropriate for their longer-term needs.

"The initial development enables the movement of two of our rhinos to the land at Tebay in a safe and efficient manner knowing they will be happy with the environment we have created."

The entrance to the South Lakes Safari Zoo. Picture: Alamy

Some animal welfare charities welcomed the news of the zoo's closure.

Chris Lewis, captivity research and policy manager at wildlife charity Born Free, which campaigned for the zoo to close, said: "While we are pleased to see today’s announcement, exact details on the future of the animals and the site itself remain unclear.

"Born Free urges all parties to work together to ensure the welfare of the animals remains paramount until a time when appropriate and suitable homes can be secured for them."

