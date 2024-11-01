More than 200 confirmed dead in 'devastating' flash floods as red rain alert issued for Spanish region

Two people look out over an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

More than 200 people are now known to have died in Spain following flashing floods on Tuesday - dozens more are still missing.

Rescuers are searching for survivors after a year's worth of rain arrived in one day - with the Valencia region most affected.

More torrential rain is forecast in eastern Spain with a red alert issued in the region on Friday afternoon.

The army has been deployed in a bid to find survivors.

Members of the fire brigade searching for survivors in Valencia. Picture: Getty

So far 205 deaths have been confirmed.

The security forces and soldiers are searching for an unknown number of missing people, many feared to still be trapped in wrecked vehicles or flooded garages.

Authorities are repeating over and over, more storms are expected.

The Spanish weather agency issued alerts for strong rains in Tarragona, Catalonia, and part of the Balearic Islands.

A man cleans mud from a street after flooding in the town of Paiporta, Valencia. Picture: Getty

Many streets are still blocked by piled-up vehicles and debris, in some cases trapping residents in their homes.

Some places still do not have electricity, running water or stable telephone connections. Residents turned to the media to appeal for help.

"This is a disaster. There are a lot of elderly people who don't have medicine.

"There are children who don't have food. We don't have milk, we don't have water. We have no access to anything," a resident of Alfafar, one of the most affected towns in south Valencia, told state television station TVE.

"No-one even came to warn us on the first day."