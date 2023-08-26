11 members of Spain's coaching staff quit over Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

26 August 2023, 20:42 | Updated: 26 August 2023, 20:52

The latest show of solidarity follows the news Spanish FA president Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup final.
The latest show of solidarity follows the news Spanish FA president Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup final. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Eleven members of coaching staff supporting Spain's Women's World Cup winning team have resigned amid the ongoing Luis Rubiales kissing scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All but one member of coaching staff have now resigned amid the ongoing row that has overshadowed the team's World Cup win.

Manager Jorge Vilda remains the only member of coaching staff to remain in situ.

It comes amid reports that multiple members of coaching staff were allegedly forced to sit in the front row during Friday's press conference - a speech in which Rubiales insisted he would not quit.

The latest show of solidarity follows the news Spanish FA president Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup final.

Jenni Hermoso was kissed by FA boss Luis Rubiales
Jenni Hermoso was kissed by FA boss Luis Rubiales. Picture: Alamy

Assistant managers Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin were among those stepping down, with physio Blanca Romero Moraleda and goalkeeping coach Carlos Sanchez also quitting in support.

Six other members of coaching staff involved with the national side at various age levels have also now stepped down.

In an official statement, the staff members said: "Those named below express their firm and resounding condemnation of the conduct shown by the RFEF president.

"He offered a story that does not reflect in any way what was felt by Jenni Hermoso, who has expressly stated that she felt she was the 'victim of aggression'.

"Given the unacceptable attitudes and statements made by the president, they have made the decision to relieve themselves of their duties."

Read more: Spanish football federation says under fire boss ‘did not lie’ over kiss

Read more: Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales refuses to quit blaming 'false feminism' amid outrage over World Cup kiss

The latest show of solidarity follows the news Spanish FA president Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup final.
The latest show of solidarity follows the news Spanish FA president Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup final. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Rubiales will not be able to take part in any football-related activities for 90 days, according to the governing body's disciplinary committee.

FIFA took the extraordinary move to protect "the fundamental rights of the national soccer team player Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings", it said.

Members of the country's football federation (RFEF) have also been told not to contact Hermoso.

FIFA added that it "reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigor any behavior to the contrary."

Luis Rubiales has refused to quit despite pressure from the women's team, several major Spanish clubs and even the country's government.

Luis Rubiales justifications for World Cup final kiss 'reeks'

The RFEF today vowed legal action against Hermoso and accused her of lying about whether she had consented in the kiss.

The World Cup-winning squad has vowed to stop playing while he remains in post, with Hermoso slamming the federation's “manipulative, hostile and controlling culture".

Rubiales was also seen grabbing his crotch while standing near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter Princess Infanta Sofia at Stadium Australia last weekend.

"I will not resign, I will not resign," he told an extraordinary general assembly called by the RFEF on Friday. "A social assassination is taking place here."

Rubiales apologised for the kiss on Monday before FIFA, world football's governing body, opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday.

"I'm ready to be vilified to defend my ideals," he added.

Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales' unconsensual kiss at women's World Cup final 'isn't a big deal’.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police stock

‘Multiple deaths’ in general store shooting in Jacksonville

March on Washington Dream Speech

Martin Luther King’s I Have A Dream speech remembered 60 years on

The risky feat saw the thieves traverse plummeting gorges on narrow steel cables in search of their target - a charity collection box.

Thieves pull off shocking high-altitude heist in Switzerland leaving climbers baffled

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Fish market in Japan faces uncertainty after radioactive water released

Obit Bob Barker

Game show host Bob Barker dies aged 99, publicist says

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow

Election 2024 Debate Fundraising

Florida declares state of emergency as tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tory MP Nadine Dorries resigns Commons seat 'with immediate effect' two months after promising to quit as MP

'History will not judge you kindly': Nadine Dorries resigns 'with immediate effect' in scathing attack on PM

Russia Ukraine

Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine as fears grow of a second Russian takeover

Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party

Pictured: Brother, sister and two teen friends killed in horror crash on way to Irish exam results party

Greece Wildfires

Greek officials arrest two for arson as wildfires continue to burn

Hadir Al-Enezi and her daughter arrived in the UK in November 2018 as refugees

Police officer £50,000 reward for help locating body of missing mum 'murdered for relationship'

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA amid kiss scandal

Susan Hall has been invited to attend the event to see how London communities feel

Notting Hill Carnival boss says Susan Hall should come and see what event 'does for people'

George Osborne said the items' recovery is underway

British Museum has recovered some of 2,000 stolen items, chair George Osborne claims

Pete the Peacock

‘Heartbreak’ after Las Vegas favourite Pete the peacock killed with arrow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenya Power Outage

Power returns to most of Kenya after 14-hour outage

Jenni Hermoso was kissed by FA boss Luis Rubiales

Spanish football federation says under fire boss ‘did not lie’ over kiss

SpaceX Crew Launch

Four astronauts from four countries blast off for International Space Station

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia’s Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after leader’s presumed death

Thousands of cars are currently queueing at the Port of Dover as Brits race for short bank holiday breaks

Travel chaos as 14 million cars hit roads with 20,000 rail staff on strike over bank holiday weekend
Someone uses coal

Power outages across Kenya pass 12-hour mark with little explanation

Police outside the stadium

Chicago police investigate shooting at White Sox baseball game

Chinese jets

China sends aircraft and vessels towards Taiwan days after US approves arms sale

ULEZ is due to expand in August to London's borders with Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey

'Listen to the people Mr Mayor it'll cost lives and money!': Top union pleads with Sadiq Khan to delay Ulez expansion
Claire Knights, 54, has not been seen since she disappeared in the village of Upstreet, near Canterbury, on 23 August.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Kent mother goes missing on the coast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after his fourth mugshot is revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit