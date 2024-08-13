Spanish police confiscate tourist loungers and umbrellas - and charge £210 to get them back from police station

13 August 2024, 15:38 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 15:40

Beach-goers enjoying Benidorm
Spanish police have joined the war on tourists. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police have joined the war on tourists in Spain by confiscating the loungers and umbrellas of sun seekers who set up early then leave their belongings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Popular resorts on the Spanish mainland and in the Balearic and Canary Islands have introduced fines for beachgoers who abandon their belongings for prolonged periods of time.

The loungers and umbrellas are then taken to a police station and tourists must pay the equivalent of £210 to retrieve them, according to the MailOnline.

It is the latest in a series of measures across Spain seeking to clamp down on tourists causing overcrowding in popular destinations.

Anti-tourism protesters targeted diners in Barcelona by spraying them with water guns before blocking exits to popular hotels.

Read More: Brits warned about two major changes to expect before travelling to Spain for holidays

Read More: Tourists visiting Spanish islands face fines of up to €1500 under toughened-up law to curb boozy holidays

Anti-tourist protesters squirt dining tourists with water pistols in Barcelona

In June, it was announced tourists could be hit with an £170 fine for buying from unlicensed beach vendors under new proposals.

Plain-clothed police will patrol the idyllic beaches in Torrevieja, south-eastern Spain, to snare tourists buying souvenirs from unlicensed sellers.

The mayor has called upon police to patrol the hotspots to enforce the new rules.

Read More: Spain's government proposes early bar and restaurant closures, sparking outrage from proprietors and furious tourists

Read More: Spain fines Ryanair, Easyjet and other budget airlines €150m over 'abusive' cabin bag and seating charges

Spain’s Balearic Islands recently toughened up laws on street drinking and party boats in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour in tourist hotspots.

The stronger rules, based on legislation from 2020, will apply to tourist hotspots such as Playa de Palma, Magaluf in Majorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

Under the expanded law, which comes into force on Saturday, people caught drinking outside of authorised areas could be fined between €500-1,500 (£430-1290).

There will also be a total ban on the sale of alcohol between 9:30pm and 8am in certain areas, such as Magaluf, Llucmajor, and Palma, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.

The ban will be in place until at least December 2027, according to reports.

The rules will also aim to toughen up pre-existing rules against party boats, as they will be banned from getting closer than one nautical mile (1.852km) of the designated areas.

British tourists on the Costa Blanca in Spain could be hit with a £170 for buying from unlicensed beach vendors under new proposals
British tourists on the Costa Blanca in Spain could be hit with a £170 for buying from unlicensed beach vendors under new proposals. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The five Just Stop Oil (JSO) activists who were convicted for conspiring to block the M25 have appealed against their sentences

Just Stop Oil activists who blocked M25 appeal 'manifestly excessive' sentences after rioters given shorter terms

People visit St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay to see the aurora borealis

Where and when to see the Northern Lights as Aurora borealis fills the night sky

A marine assault team member rides a motorcycle toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location

Ukraine not interested in occupying Russian land after incursion, Kyiv says

A view of Athens with the Acropolis hill as fire burns the northern part of the city

Crews battle scattered fires in Athens suburbs, helped by calmer winds

John Honey has pleaded guilty to several offences

Rioter caught looting Lush and Shoezone in England top pleads guilty

A Russian Army multiple rocket launcher fires towards a Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location

Russia intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine even as it fights Kursk incursion

Steven van de Velde has broken his silence following his participation in the Olympics

Sobbing child rapist Steven van de Velde breaks silence after being booed at the Olympics

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left and defence minister Yoav Gallant stand side-by-side at a press conference

Public spat highlights cracks in Netanyahu coalition

60 cars were seized by police

Met Police seize sixty supercars in £6 million clamp down on anti-social driving

The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime

Street cleaner wins holiday competition following public outrage after bosses deny £3,000 gift fundraised by community

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value

Edokpolo, Greenaway, Pinto Alves and Thomas were found guilty of attempted murder

Woman in her 60s used as human shield during gun and knife attack by east London gang in Overground station

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina

Murder case filed against former Bangladeshi PM over shop owner’s death

Ex-terror boss Neil Basu suggests social media posts of Nigel Farage could be investigated over 'inciting' riots

Nigel Farage could be investigated by counter-terrorism police over riot posts, ex-terror boss suggests

Banking app Monzo says they are experiencing a technical issue.

Monzo banking app back up after leaving thousands of customers without full access to their accounts

Des Lynam

Former Match of the Day host Des Lynam says female pundits 'don't have the experience to discuss men's football'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ioan Pintaru, 32, appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square

Tourist girl, 11, stabbed eight times with a steak knife in Leicester Square while shopping with her mother, court hears
The Southport murders sparked riots across the UK

Girl, 13, becomes Britain's youngest female rioter after being convicted of violent disorder
Joost Klein of the Netherlands performs the song Europapa during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, on May 8 2024

Sweden drops probe into Joost Klein, expelled hours before Eurovision final

The beavers were born at the Paradise Fields site, Greenford

Beaver fever: Conservationists 'thrilled' after baby beavers born in London for first time in more than 400 years
Artefacts discovered inside tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis, in the Nile Delta town of Damietta, in Egypt

Trove of artefacts from Egypt’s last dynasty found in dozens of tombs

The hotel in Cairns after the crash

Helicopter pilot 'went to a party before crashing into hotel roof in fatal unauthorised flight'
Emma Webber, mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber, has expressed disappointment with a documentary about her son's killer.

'It's caused trauma': Mother of Nottingham attack victim hits out at documentary on son's killer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street

Iranian president tells Prime Minister retaliation ‘a right of nations’

England batting coach Graham Thorpe

Cricket legend Graham Thorpe died after being struck by train, inquest hears

Holli Smallman died after getting into trouble in the River Severn

Teenage girl dies after getting into trouble while playing in River Severn

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit