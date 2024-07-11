Famous French cathedral erupts into flames as onlookers share videos of smoke billowing into the sky

Images on social media show the cathedral on fire. Picture: social media

By Henry Moore

The 1,000-year-old cathedral in the city of Rouen, France, is on fire with plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Images on social media show the historic cathedral ablaze - from what appears to be scaffolding at the top of the church’s spire.

The cathedral is famed for its stunning spire as well as being painted multiple times by French impressionist painter Claude Monet in the 19th century.

"A fire has started on the spire of Rouen Cathedral. Origin unknown at this stage. All public resources are mobilised," the city's mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol wrote on X.

🔥🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO - La flèche de la cathédrale de #Rouen est en feu. (via @j_bouteiller) pic.twitter.com/6CCLOYTBAi — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) July 11, 2024

This comes after the legendary Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was destroyed by a devastating fire in April 2019.

An emergency services spokesman said: "Fire engines are at the scene, and the cathedral has been evacuated."

The causes of today's fire remain unknown.

According to French broadcaster BFM TV, 63 firefighters, supported by 33 vehicles, have been mobilised to stop the horror blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

More follows...