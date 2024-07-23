Andy Murray to retire from tennis after competing at 2024 Paris Olympics

23 July 2024

Andy Murray has announced he will retire after this summer’s Olympics, posting on social media that he has arrived in Paris for his “last ever tennis tournament”
Andy Murray has announced he will retire after this summer’s Olympics, posting on social media that he has arrived in Paris for his “last ever tennis tournament”. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Andy Murray has confirmed that the Olympics will be his final tennis tournament.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has written on social media that he's arrived in Paris for his "last ever" competition in the sport.

Murray says that competing for Britain has been "the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to do it one final time".

Murray brought the curtain down on his distinguished Wimbledon career during the 2024 Championships with a doubles appearance alongside brother Jamie, before All England Club chiefs put on an emotional tribute for the three-time grand slam champion.

Read More: Princess Kate looks radiant in purple as she presents Wimbledon trophy at men's final

Read More: Carlos Alcaraz retains Wimbledon title as he beats Novak Djokovic for second year in a row

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to Sir Andy Murray, saying he should be "so very proud" after he missed out on a final chance at Wimbledon.

In a personally-signed message on social media, the princess wrote: "An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C."

Sir Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

