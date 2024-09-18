Train cancelled after squirrels board without tickets and 'refuse to leave'

Two squirrels caused chaos after hopping on board a train to Gatwick Airport. Picture: Great Western Railway

By Flaminia Luck

A train from Reading to Gatwick Airport was cancelled on Monday morning after some squirrels jumped on board - without tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite staff trying to shoo them off with brooms or tempt them off with treats the train had to be taken out of service.

The pair of rodents jumped on the Great Western Railway (GWR) 8.54am train from Reading to Gatwick on Monday, forcing passengers to flee to other carriages.

The squirrel that refused to leave was returned to Reading via train.

The 08:54 service had to be terminated, Great Western Railway said. Picture: Alamy

A GWR spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the 0854 Reading to Gatwick was terminated at Redhill after a couple of squirrels boarded the train at Gomshall without tickets, breaching railway byeclaws.

"We attempted to remove them at Redhill, but one refused to leave and was returned to Reading to bring an end to this nutty tail."

Read more: TGI Fridays collapses into administration with 87 sites put up for sale - see full list

Read more: Italy World Cup legend Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci dies aged 59 after colon cancer battle