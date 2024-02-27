Stamp duty cuts should be 'front of the queue' for Jeremy Hunt in upcoming Budget, experts say

27 February 2024, 00:16

Experts have urged the Chancellor not to make huge tax cuts.
Experts have urged the Chancellor not to make huge tax cuts. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Stamp duty cuts should be "front of the queue" for Jeremy Hunt to boost growth in next week's Budget, experts say today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The influential Institute for Fiscal Studies warned the Chancellor against making huge tax cuts at what could be the largest Budget before the election.

They said the public finances were too precarious and he must spell out how he will pay for them first with a spending review - or they will hit public services later on.

But Tory MPs are urging him to slash taxes from a huge post-war high in a bid for a pre-election sweetener to woo back voters.

The Chancellor should prioritise stamp duty cuts instead of going for National Insurance or an income tax cut as it would boost growth more, the think tank said.

Their economist Carl Emmerson said: "If you cut income tax or rates of national insurance, that can be good for growth - but you can do better than that.

"We have lots of taxes that are really flawed and in need of reform... we still have stamp duty on certain purchases which are very badly designed taxes."

The last Autumn Statement announced plans to slash National Insurance - but pencilled in spending cuts for the end of the period to pay for them instead.

The IFS says today that the Chancellor will have an extra £11billion to play with thanks to lower than expected borrowing - partly due to a fall in inflation.

But their chief, Paul Johnson, said he expected that we would see some "politically driven choices" to take centre stage in this election year.

Read more: Rishi Sunak sets out 'transformational' £4.7bn 'local transport fund' from HS2's axed northern leg

Read more: Sadiq Khan accuses Rishi Sunak of 'enabling anti-Muslim hatred' in the Conservative Party

Reports have suggested that he is weighing up cutting public spending further to pay for more tax cuts.

But the think tank also said that thanks to the income tax thresholds dragging more people into higher rates, taxes will still be higher at the end of the Parliament by around £66billion compared to 2019.

Jeremy Hunt has been urged to prioritise stamp duty cuts.
Jeremy Hunt has been urged to prioritise stamp duty cuts. . Picture: Alamy

Ministers are also still spending £112billion a year on serving our own debt - severely limiting the amount of cash he can spend.

And rates are still very volatile, they warned.Public sector net debt will only just be on course to fall in the next five years too, he warned.

LBC understands inheritance tax cut plans have also been shelved.

Factoring in spending plans for the NHS, defence, schools and childcare means that other unprotected departments could see cuts of £20billion a year by 2028-29.Investment spending is also set to be slashed.

Martin Miklos, research economist at the IFS, said: "In November's autumn statement, the Chancellor ignored the impacts of higher inflation on public service budgets and instead used additional tax revenues to fund eye-catching tax cuts.

"At next week's Budget, he might be tempted to try a similar trick, this time banking the higher revenues that come from a larger population while ignoring the additional pressures that a larger population will place on the NHS, local government and other services.

"He might even be tempted to cut back provisional spending plans for the next Parliament further to create additional space for tax cuts.

"The Chancellor should resist this temptation. Until the Government is willing to provide more detail on its spending plans in a spending review, it should refrain from providing detail on tax cuts."

A spokesperson for the Treasury said: "Our responsible action with the public finances meant we could cut taxes for working people and businesses in the autumn statement. We will not comment on speculation over whether further reductions in tax will be affordable in the Budget.

"We are on track to meet our fiscal rules and total departmental spending will be £85 billion higher after inflation by 2028-29 than at the start of this Parliament, including record funding for the NHS."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ms Harman suggested the model to help MPs who feel 'vulnerable'.

Return to hybrid model of working could help MPs who 'feel vulnerable' amid safety fears, Labour MP tells LBC

Emmanuel Macron

Putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine not ‘ruled out’, says Macron

Israel Palestinians

Biden ‘hopes Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal can take effect by next Monday’

James Cleverly is expected to address global leaders on Tuesday.

West must 'help people thrive in their own countries' to tackle migrant crisis, James Cleverly says

Parents demanded refunds after the event.

Kids left in tears and police called over 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event after parents forked out £35 per ticket

Don Henley

I never gave away draft lyrics of Hotel California, Eagles singer tells trial

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán

Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join Nato as the military alliance expands in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine

Election 2024 Trump

Judge in Trump hush-money case asked to issue gag order on former president

Brits have been warned to prepare for heavy snowfall later this week - with some areas forecast to face up to six inches.

Exact areas snow could fall this week as Brits told to prepare for up to six-inches while others face torrential rain

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing renewed pressure to step down as Commons Speaker

'He's not fit to stay in the role': SNP Westminster leader calls for Sir Lindsay Hoyle to step down over ceasefire row

Paul Scully claimed the cities had 'no-go' areas.

Fury as Tory MP claims there are religious ‘no-go’ areas in Birmingham and London as party's Islamophobia row deepens

Charlotte Church has been criticised for the chant being used at the concert

Charlotte Church says she is 'in no way anti-Semitic' after singing controversial 'from the river to the sea' chant

Hungarian parliament

Hungary’s parliament votes to ratify Sweden’s application to join Nato

Police have recruited the diver who helped assist the search for Nicola Bulley.

Cops recruit Nicola Bulley 'expert' diver to assist in search for boy Xielo Maruziva, 2, who fell into River Soar

St. Vincent Grenada Hijacked Yacht

Hijackers threw elderly couple overboard after capturing yacht, police say

Fawziyah Javed (l) and Kashif Anwar (r)

The woman who caught her own killer: Pregnant lawyer's last words helped jail murderer who pushed her off cliff

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of aggressive trespass after disrupting a Wimbledon tennis match

Three Just Stop Oil protesters found guilty of aggravated trespass after disrupting Wimbledon tennis matches
Father Felice Palamara was presiding over Mass in the small town of Cessaniti, Calabria, in the southern region of Italy when he noticed an acrid smell coming from the wine

Priest handed poisoned chalice after mafia hitman spikes holy communion wine with bleach

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Chaos on the trains: Rush-hour passengers face severe delays after landslip grinds services to a halt
WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Global economy weighed down by war, uncertainty and instability, says WTO chief

Donald Trump and his lawyers

Trump to appeal against £350m judgment made against him in fraud lawsuit

Damaged buildings seen after Russian forces completed their takeover of Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops pull back again amid Russia’s onslaught in east of country

Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi speaks at his home in the town of Soliman, February 23

Imam deported from France after labelling tricolore flag 'satanic' despite living in the country for 40 years
Cat killer Scarlet Blake, 26, has been jailed for life.

Trans killer who had 'obsession with death' jailed for life for murdering stranger as he walked home from night out
Lord Jacob Rothschild

Financier and banking dynasty member Lord Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu faces another sexual assault complaint

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit