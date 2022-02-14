Storm Dudley: UK braced for 90mph winds and snow as Met Office issues further warnings

Storm Dudley will be followed by Storm Eunice this week. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Back-to-back storms are set to batter the UK this week, bringing powerful winds, torrential rain and snow.

Storm Dudley is forecast to bring winds of up to 90mph to the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday.

This will be followed by Storm Eunice, which could bring winds of up to 80mph to southern parts on Friday.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from 6pm on Wednesday until Thursday at 9am across a swathe of northern England and southern Scotland.

A wider yellow warning, stretching down from the Orkney Islands to parts of Yorkshire and Lancashire, is also in place, running from 3pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

⚠️ WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️



The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW and AMBER weather warning for 🌬️WIND 🌬️



YELLOW: Wednesday(16/02) 15:00- Thursday(17/02)-18:00



AMBER: Wednesday(16/02) 18:00- Thursday(17/02)- 09:00



Full information can be found here 👉 https://t.co/H1r2hhIf7A pic.twitter.com/1PAcZiToJC — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 14, 2022

As part of the yellow warning, the forecaster said there was the potential of inland gusts of up to between 60mph and 70mph, with exposed coasts and hills seeing speeds reaching 90mph.

A second yellow warning for wind is now in place from midnight on Thursday night until 9pm on Friday across all of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and southern Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan warned that "this whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK".

Mr Morgan said: "Western parts of Scotland look like bearing the brunt of the strongest winds, where we could see gusts of 80mph to 90mph on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

"That's strong enough to bring some quite widespread disruption, and it's an area of the country that's seen several named storms this winter season already."

#TwoStorms have been named



Fom Wednesday afternoon #StormDudley is forecast to bring strong winds to northern parts of the UK



Then on Friday, #StormEunice will bring strong winds to more southern areas and snow to northern areas



Warnings are in force ⚠️

Stay #Weatheraware pic.twitter.com/PUGpBz3hGw — Met Office (@metoffice) February 14, 2022

Mr Morgan also warned there could be snow in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, adding there was likely to be snow and ice warnings issued over the next few days.

He added: "The southern parts of England and Wales will see their turn. It looks very, very windy in the south at this stage for Friday.

"There could be some quite widespread travel disruption in parts of the UK through this week."

He said that everywhere in the UK "will see some very strong winds at times".

"It's Scotland and the North's turn on Wednesday and into Thursday, and then it's probably going to be the southern parts of England and Wales that will see the very strongest winds on Friday," he said.