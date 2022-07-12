Summer rail shutdown: Train drivers back biggest industrial action 'in 25 years'

12 July 2022, 09:25 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 10:44

By Asher McShane

Rail passengers are predicted to have to deal with more summer strikes after drivers backed fresh industrial action in a row over pay.

Members of the Aslef union that represents drivers at eight train firms voted overwhelmingly to walk out over pay.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said strikes could take place coming weeks if talks over wage rises stall.

Thousands more staff at the TSSA also backed action over pay, job security and conditions. 

It means train services across Britain could be cancelled in the coming months, with national walkouts threatening chaos for travellers this summer.

Drivers at Chiltern, GWR, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, TransPennine and West Midlands all voted to strike.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef said strikes "are always the last resort" but he said that many union members "have not had a pay rise since 2019".

It means Britain faces the first national drivers’ strike in 25 years.

More than 2,500 TSSA members at Network Rail — including engineering, maintenance and control roles — also voted to strike.

A further 3,500 workers in management grade roles voted to strike but the vote missed the required legal threshold, so the members can only take action short of a strike.

It comes after passengers faced major disruption in June due to separate strike action by 40,000 rail workers.

Members of the RMT union at 13 train companies and Network Rail walked out in what was the biggest rail strike in 30 years. Talks between the RMT union and rail operators resumed today.

MPs have approved plans to allow agency workers to replace those who go on strike.

 The Government says change is needed is to stop unions creating maximum disruption - but Labour says the regulations will risk public safety.

Walkouts by RMT members last month brought many services to a standstill.

When will the next train strike happen?

Neither Aslef or the TSSA has given a date yet but they must give 14 days’ notice.

Which operators will be affected?

Aslef: Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Great Western, LNER, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains

Southeastern will be hit by the TSSA strikes. Stations likely to be affected will include London St Pancras, Victoria, Charing Cross and Cannon Street, as well as Dover Priory, Ramsgate, Ashford International, Dartford and Sevenoaks. 

What are the strikes about?

Aslef wants a pay increase. The union says members have not had a pay rise since 2019.

TSSA members are protesting about pay, jobs and conditions.

