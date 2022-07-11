Breaking News

Tory timetable for new PM announced: Contenders to need backing of at least 20 colleagues

11 July 2022, 19:49 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 20:45

Sir Graham Brady announced the rule change on Monday evening.
Sir Graham Brady announced the rule change on Monday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tory leadership contenders will need the support of at least 20 Tory MPs - including their proposer and seconder - to get on the ballot paper, the 1922 committee has decided.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As it stands currently, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have hit the threshold set by the rule change.

Tom Tugendhat was on 19 as of Monday evening and Liz Truss was on 15 - but there are plenty of MPs yet to announce who they are backing.

Sir Graham Brady, who was re-elected as the Committee chairman earlier on Monday, said in an update: "Nominations will open and close [on Tuesday], we will have a first ballot on Wednesday and a second ballot is likely on Thursday.

"We expect 20 supporters for each candidate... we'll also expect that on the first ballot any candidate to proceed must have won at least 30 votes from parliamentary colleagues."

The result of the contest for the next Tory leader - and Prime Minister - will be announced on September 5, when MPs return to Westminster following their summer break.

It will come after a run-off between the final two candidates in a postal ballot of party members but it is unclear when the final vote will take place.

Sir Graham said it was a "perfectly reasonable" timetable that would allow hustings to take place around the country over the summer.

Read more: Boris won't 'ruin any candidate's chances' as 11 Tories line up in leadership battle

Read more: Who will replace Boris? The Tory contenders battling to become Britain's next PM

He headed to the Central Conservative Headquarters after the 1922 meeting to get approval of the rule change from the board.

The new executive decided during the day is also made up of: Aaron Bell, Miriam Cates, Jo Gideon, Richard Graham, Chris Green, Robert Halfon, Sally-Ann Hart, Andrew Jones, Tom Randall, David Simmonds, John Stevenson and Martin Vickers.

The timetable for the leadership contest was the first on the executive's to-do list on Monday evening, with Westminster eagerly awaiting details on the upcoming race.

Some 11 Tories are already in the running, including Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps.

Boris Johnson was unwilling to discuss in detail the events of recent days on Monday morning, instead looking ahead to his final few weeks in No10.

Speaking for the first time since his dramatic resignation last week Mr Johnson vowed to continue to "oversee the process" before a new Tory leader is elected.

However, when asked who he will be backing as his successor, Mr Johnson said: "I wouldn't want to damage leadership candidates' chances by offering my support".

During a visit to the Francis Crick Institute in London, he said: "I'm determined to get on and deliver the mandate that was given to us, but my job is really just to oversee the process in the next few weeks, and I'm sure that the outcome will be good."

He is expected to stay in his role until his replacement is chosen ahead of the Tory conference in autumn.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

asad

Rwanda plan should be 'done properly', says Grant Shapps

Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

More train strikes are set to cripple the UK

More travel chaos expected as train drivers vote to strike over pay dispute

afsafs

Transgender Tory MP Jamie Wallis guilty of three driving offences over crash

asfsa

Ava White's family 'ripped apart' by her murder as boy given life sentence, mother says

A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher

Archie Battersbee "has no prospect of recovery", a court has heard

Archie Battersbee 'has no prospect of recovery', hospital lawyers tell court

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is to be charged over an alleged £400m fraud

Bernie Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over ‘£400m offshore assets'

Eleven MPs have now thrown their hat in the ring, including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt.

Who will replace Boris? The Tory contenders battling to become Britain's next PM

Boris Johnson revealed he won't publicly back any leadership candidate

Boris won't 'ruin any candidate's chances' as 11 Tories line up in leadership battle

A school in Peterborough is being urged to change its PE kit policy (stock pic).

School petition calls for students to wear PE kit all day over changing room 'anxiety'

Stonemason James Markham, 45, was stabbed to death outside his home

Boy guilty of murdering dad-of-three who confronted gang of yobs ‘who abused his daughter’

Scene of the Manchester crash

Woman dies and two injured after double decker crashes into bus stop in Manchester

Passengers sleeping in Birmingham Airport and baggage chaos at Heathrow.

UK's worst airports for flight delays revealed as Heathrow warns of more cancellations

Liz Truss will face Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak in a race for the Tory leadership

Truss launches Tory leadership bid with pledge to cut taxes 'from day one'

The Santander branch in Brixton was targeted by the cash trickster

Crook posing as G4S guard tricked bank staff into handing over £150,000

Latest News

See more Latest News

New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.

Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec
The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry
The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman.

Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman
Unions warned the Government are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency staff to replace strikers

Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers
Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak for Tory leadership crown

Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts
Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Rachel Johnson dismissed "BS" claims that Boris refurbished Number 10 with "£800 pound rolls of wallpaper"

'They don't even have a salad bowl': Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb
Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena

'I am broken': Lauren Goodger's baby daughter dies two days after giving birth
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they watch 'electrifying' Wimbledon final with Prince George

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer
'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London