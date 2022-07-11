Who will replace Boris? The Tory contenders battling to become Britain's next PM

11 July 2022, 13:04

Eleven MPs have now thrown their hat in the ring, including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt.
Eleven MPs have now thrown their hat in the ring, including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Eleven Tories have thrown their hat in the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's next prime minister - who are they and what are they promising?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The competition to become the next leader of the Conservative party appears to be wide open, with a number of senior Tories launching their glossy campaigns over the weekend.

Here is a list of the runners and riders and what they pledge to deliver and the latest odds:

Rishi Sunak -2/1

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become PM.
Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become PM. Picture: Alamy

Age: 42.

Experience: Was Chancellor of the Exchequer until July 5 when he quit in protest at the Prime Minister's leadership.

Key message: The former chancellor has positioned himself as the candidate prepared to tell hard truths about the state of the public finances rather than "comforting fairy tales" - something that may not endear him to Tory MPs and activists eager for tax cuts.

Campaign name: Ready for Rishi

Penny Mordaunt 7/2

Penny Mordaunt has launched her campaign to become PM.
Penny Mordaunt has launched her campaign to become PM. Picture: Alamy

Age: 49.

Experience: Currently Trade Minister, has Cabinet experience in the defence and international development briefs.

Key message: Her campaign launch video highlighted the need for "solemnity and wisdom" in contrast to the Johnson era. Ms Mordaunt, a Royal Navy Reservist, said leadership "needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship". She has pledged a 50% cut in VAT on fuel.

Campaign name: PM 4 PM

Liz Truss 9/2

Liz Truss released her campaign video today
Liz Truss released her campaign video today. Picture: Twitter

Age: 46.

Experience: Foreign Secretary.

Key message: She used a Daily Telegraph article to launch her bid, promising to "lead, deliver and make the tough decisions". She has pledged to "start cutting taxes from day one", reversing April's rise in National Insurance and promising to keep "corporation tax competitive".

Campaign name: Liz for Leader

Sajid Javid 31/1

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out in detail the reasons for his resignation
Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid has launched his bid. Picture: Parliament TV

Age: 52.

Experience: Former chancellor. Was health secretary until he resigned on July 5.

Key message: He would scrap the National Insurance rise - despite campaigning for the extra funding it provides while health secretary - and has pledged to cut corporation tax to 15% from its current 19%, a full 10 percentage points lower than the planned rate of 25% from April 2023.

Campaign name: Team Saj

Grant Shapps 94/1

Grant Shapps has launched a Conservative Party leadership bid
Grant Shapps has launched a Conservative Party leadership bid. Picture: Alamy

Age: 53.

Experience: Currently in the Cabinet as Transport Secretary.

What's his message: Another candidate promising tax cuts, he would take 1p off income tax and scrap the proposed increase in corporation tax. He has also highlighted his record as a campaigner and organiser to tell nervous Tory MPs "I can help you win your seat".

Campaign name: Back Shapps

Nadhim Zahawi 35/1

Nadhim Zahawi reportedly offered some teachers up to nine per cent
Nadhim Zahawi has joined the race to become PM. Picture: Alamy

Age: 55.

Experience: Current Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Key message: Has promised that "nothing is off the table" when it comes to taxes, highlighting concerns about the planned increase to 25% and also hinting at bringing forward the cut 1p cut in income tax.

Campaign name: None

Tom Tugendhat 12/1

Tom Tugendhat was applauded for his speech
Tom Tugendhat has launched his bid. . Picture: Alamy

Age: 49.

Experience: Never held ministerial office but chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

Key message: A former Army Intelligence Corps officer, he has made a virtue of his lack of ministerial experience to promise a "clean start". Has vowed to reverse the National Insurance rise and cut fuel tax.

Campaign name: Tom - A Clean Start.

Suella Braverman 49/1

Suella Braverman has also joined the race.
Suella Braverman has also joined the race. Picture: Getty

Age: 42.

Experience: Current Attorney General.

Key message: She has promised "rapid and large tax cuts". She would suspend net zero targets to deal with the energy crisis and pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Campaign name: Suella 4 Leader

Jeremy Hunt 21/1

Jeremy Hunt.
Jeremy Hunt outlined his campaign for Tory leader on LBC. Picture: LBC

Age: 55.

Experience: Former foreign secretary, health secretary and culture secretary.

Key message: He has promised to slash corporation tax to 15% and remove business rates for five years in the poorest communities. But he would keep the National Insurance rise and any cut in income tax could only come if it was sustainable, with a growing economy.

Campaign name: Win Back Trust

Kemi Badenoch 16/1

Kemi Badenoch has launched her leadership campaign.
Kemi Badenoch has launched her leadership campaign. Picture: Alamy

Age: 42.

Experience: Resigned as equalities minister and a minister in the Levelling Up department on July 6.

Key message: She wants lower taxes and "limited government" that focuses on the essentials. She appears to be targeting the anti-woke vote, complaining about "the shutting down of debate" and stressing the need to "reinvigorate the case for free speech".

Campaign name: None

Rehman Chishti

Rehman Chishti.
Rehman Chishti. Picture: Twitter

Age: 43.

Experience: Appointed as a junior foreign minister on July 8 and was Tory vice-chair in 2018.

Key message: He promised a Government of "lower taxes, small state, big society". Mr Chishti said his vision was "about aspirational conservatism, it's about fresh ideas and then it comes down to having a fresh team".

Campaign name: None.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A 15-year-old boy has been given a life sentence for the murder of Ava White

Boy, 15, given life sentence for murder of Ava White, 12, in Liverpool

A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher

Archie Battersbee "has no prospect of recovery", a court has heard

Archie Battersbee 'has no prospect of recovery', hospital lawyers tell court

Breaking
Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is to be charged over an alleged £400m fraud

Bernie Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over ‘£400m offshore assets'

Boris Johnson revealed he won't publicly back any leadership candidate

Boris won't 'ruin any candidate's chances' as 11 Tories line up in leadership battle

A school in Peterborough is being urged to change its PE kit policy (stock pic).

School petition calls for students to wear PE kit all day over changing room 'anxiety'

Stonemason James Markham, 45, was stabbed to death outside his home

Boy guilty of murdering dad-of-three who confronted gang of yobs ‘who abused his daughter’

Scene of the Manchester crash

Woman dies and two injured after double decker crashes into bus stop in Manchester

Passengers sleeping in Birmingham Airport and baggage chaos at Heathrow.

UK's worst airports for flight delays revealed as Heathrow warns of more cancellations

Liz Truss will face Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak in a race for the Tory leadership

Truss launches Tory leadership bid with pledge to cut taxes 'from day one'

The Santander branch in Brixton was targeted by the cash trickster

Crook posing as G4S guard tricked bank staff into handing over £150,000

New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.

Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman.

Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman

Brits swarmed beaches over the weekend as a heatwave hit the country.

Heatwave health alerts issued and water rationing urged as temperatures soar to 33C

Latest News

See more Latest News

Unions warned the Government are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency staff to replace strikers

Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers
Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak for Tory leadership crown

Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts
Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Rachel Johnson dismissed "BS" claims that Boris refurbished Number 10 with "£800 pound rolls of wallpaper"

'They don't even have a salad bowl': Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb
Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena

'I am broken': Lauren Goodger's baby daughter dies two days after giving birth
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they watch 'electrifying' Wimbledon final with Prince George
Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor.

Boris Johnson 'pushed for lover to get City Hall job during abuse of power relationship'
The battle for Britain’s next Prime Minister begins

Battle for Britain's next Prime Minister begins as Penny Mordaunt joins leadership race
Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer
'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise
LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London