Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition in 2012.

The 39-year-old's win with her hit Tattoo also saw Sweden drawing level with Ireland for the most Eurovision wins, with seven each.

Speaking after receiving the award, Loreen said: "It feels crazy. This is so surreal, man, I'm happy and I'm thankful, I'm thankful to all you guys out there that voted for me.

"The only thing I feel right now is so much love. Not in my wildest dreams did I think this was going to happen."

She said the experience of hearing the votes coming in was "so surreal", adding: "I've lived this performance for six months. It's been my whole life basically."

Finland came second with Kaarija's pop-rap track Cha Cha Cha, which was temporarily at the top of the leaderboard during the public vote.

Israel's entry, sung by Noa Kirel came third.

But it was a disappointing night for the UK's entry Mae Muller, who came second to last in the competition with I Wrote A Song.

Singer Loreen performs on behalf of Sweden during the final. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old had been widely tipped to make the top 10 with her catchy pop track, with hopes high after the UK finished second to Ukraine in last year's competition.

There was a stark reminder why the competition couldn't be held in Ukraine, who won last year, as it was reported that Russian missiles had struck the university home town of their entry Tvorchi during the song contest.

This year marked the first time two countries have jointly hosted the contest, with Liverpool putting on the event on Ukraine's behalf, as the war-torn country wasn't able to over safety concerns.

But Ukrainian motifs and identity featured prominently throughout proceedings, with a total of eleven Ukrainian artists performing on the night.

Loreen holds the trophy aloft after Sweden's record-equalling win. Picture: Getty

But there was controversy in the run up to the competition, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked to make a special address at the grand final, was banned from doing so by the European Broadcasting Union.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak branded the decision "disappointing".

The EBU, a group of national public broadcasters that produce the competition, said they turned down the Ukrainian leader's request over fears it would "politicise" the event.

It was a disappointing night for UK entry Mae Muller (fourth from the left) who came second last in the competition. Picture: Getty

But despite the ban, Russia's invasion of Ukraine was referenced during the night, with a Tvorchi performing their song Heart Of Steel, which was inspired by the siege of Mariupol, and Czechia's Vesna performing part of their track My Sister's Crown in Ukrainian.

There was also a surprise appearance from the Princess of Wales in the opening sequence film, in which the royal played along with a version of Kalush Orchestra's winning hit from last year Stephania, which has become an unofficial anthem for the war-ravaged nation.

Kate filmed the performance at Windsor castle earlier this month. Picture: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

Kate was among a number of stars that appeared in the pre-recorded video section which opened the show, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, 2022 UK entry Sam Ryder and singer Joss Stone.

In the short clip, the royal is seen playing an instrumental piano performance, recorded earlier this month in Windsor Castle's Crimson Drawing Room.

Among the other appearances were professional ballet company Ballet Black, musician Bolt Strings, and rapper Ms Banks.