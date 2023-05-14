Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

14 May 2023, 01:17

Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition in 2012.

The 39-year-old's win with her hit Tattoo also saw Sweden drawing level with Ireland for the most Eurovision wins, with seven each.

Speaking after receiving the award, Loreen said: "It feels crazy. This is so surreal, man, I'm happy and I'm thankful, I'm thankful to all you guys out there that voted for me.

"The only thing I feel right now is so much love. Not in my wildest dreams did I think this was going to happen."

She said the experience of hearing the votes coming in was "so surreal", adding: "I've lived this performance for six months. It's been my whole life basically."

Read more: Labour plan to allow millions of EU citizens to vote

Read more: Zelenskyy holds talks with Pope Francis in Rome as Italy pledges full support in Ukraine's fight against Russia

Finland came second with Kaarija's pop-rap track Cha Cha Cha, which was temporarily at the top of the leaderboard during the public vote.

Israel's entry, sung by Noa Kirel came third.

But it was a disappointing night for the UK's entry Mae Muller, who came second to last in the competition with I Wrote A Song.

Singer Loreen performs on behalf of Sweden during the final
Singer Loreen performs on behalf of Sweden during the final. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old had been widely tipped to make the top 10 with her catchy pop track, with hopes high after the UK finished second to Ukraine in last year's competition.

There was a stark reminder why the competition couldn't be held in Ukraine, who won last year, as it was reported that Russian missiles had struck the university home town of their entry Tvorchi during the song contest.

This year marked the first time two countries have jointly hosted the contest, with Liverpool putting on the event on Ukraine's behalf, as the war-torn country wasn't able to over safety concerns.

But Ukrainian motifs and identity featured prominently throughout proceedings, with a total of eleven Ukrainian artists performing on the night.

Loreen holds the trophy aloft after Sweden's record-equalling win
Loreen holds the trophy aloft after Sweden's record-equalling win. Picture: Getty

But there was controversy in the run up to the competition, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked to make a special address at the grand final, was banned from doing so by the European Broadcasting Union.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak branded the decision "disappointing".

The EBU, a group of national public broadcasters that produce the competition, said they turned down the Ukrainian leader's request over fears it would "politicise" the event.

It was a disappointing night for UK entry Mae Muller (fourth from the left) who came second last in the competition
It was a disappointing night for UK entry Mae Muller (fourth from the left) who came second last in the competition. Picture: Getty

But despite the ban, Russia's invasion of Ukraine was referenced during the night, with a Tvorchi performing their song Heart Of Steel, which was inspired by the siege of Mariupol, and Czechia's Vesna performing part of their track My Sister's Crown in Ukrainian.

There was also a surprise appearance from the Princess of Wales in the opening sequence film, in which the royal played along with a version of Kalush Orchestra's winning hit from last year Stephania, which has become an unofficial anthem for the war-ravaged nation.

Kate filmed the performance at Windsor castle earlier this month
Kate filmed the performance at Windsor castle earlier this month. Picture: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

Kate was among a number of stars that appeared in the pre-recorded video section which opened the show, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, 2022 UK entry Sam Ryder and singer Joss Stone.

In the short clip, the royal is seen playing an instrumental piano performance, recorded earlier this month in Windsor Castle's Crimson Drawing Room.

Among the other appearances were professional ballet company Ballet Black, musician Bolt Strings, and rapper Ms Banks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer is planning to give millions of EU citizens the right to vote if Labour returns to power at the next general election, it is reported.

Labour plan to allow millions of EU citizens to vote

Florida governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic in Iowa

Republican DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Railroad track and the Gate of Death, the main entrance at the former Nazi-German Auschwitz II-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, January 27, 2022.

Auschwitz condemns 'disrespectful' ice cream stand set up outside former concentration camp

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing talk show of being toxic workplace

Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a private audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Vatican

Palestinians inspect the rubble at the site of an air strike that the Israeli military said targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad member, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

Islamic Jihad leader says ceasefire reached with Israel

An internal inquiry has been launched after several cables onboard a next-generation Royal Navy warship were "damaged intentionally", defence contractor BAE systems has said.

Sabotage probe launched after cables on Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow 'damaged intentionally'

Israel Palestinians

Israel and Palestinian militants trade fire in Gaza Strip

Several high street brands including B&M, Iceland, Lidl and New Look are permanently closing stores before the end of the month - is your local branch affected?

Full list of high street shots closing this month including B&M, Lidl and New Look

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with Pope Francis in the Vatican, after meeting with far-right Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Zelenskyy holds talks with Pope Francis in Rome as Italy pledges full support in Ukraine's fight against Russia

Supporters of Turkish CHP party leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave Turkish flags during an election campaign rally in Ankara, Turkey

Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections ends as voting nears

The heartbroken mother of murdered teen Jermaine Cools (L) has kept the 14-year-old's bedroom intact since the last time he left the house, revealing the family "don't really have a life anymore" after his death.

Heartbroken mum of murdered Jermaine Cools has kept teenager's room intact since he left house for last time

Archbishop of York John Sentamu.

Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu to step back from ministry after 'failing to act on child sexual abuse'

Woramet Ben Taota, a 16-year-old a dual national, was found dead in a forest in his hometown of Lampang province, northern Thailand, with injuries to his head.

Girl suspected of luring British boy to his death in Thai forest found dead in woods herself, as father reveals agony

Sergeant Nick Wilson

Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands before their meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome

Zelensky meets Italian leaders ahead of meeting with Pope at Vatican

William and Kate have a released a behind the scenes video

William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day
Germany Denmark Defense

Germany to supply Ukraine with £2.3bn in additional military aid

Priti Patel is expected to criticise the Conservative party leadership in a speech on Saturday

Priti Patel slams Conservatives for accepting 'managed decline' of party after huge local election losses
The Koh-i-Noor diamond could be returned to India

India to push for UK to hand over Koh-i-Noor diamond as part of 'colonial reckoning' that 'dwarfs' Elgin Marble demands
Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”

Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister
Railway workers are striking again today

Fresh rail strikes on Eurovision final day as rail workers walk out - but union denies 'cynically targeting' event
Stephen Selwood crushed the unnamed woman

Shocking moment drunk driver four times over the limit knocks pensioner off her bike and crushes her under his wheels
Philip Schofield is reportedly feuding with Holly Willoughby

Philip Schofield 'fears he will be fired from This Morning' after 'tense phone call with Holly Willoughby' amid 'feud'
A small group of migrants, bottom right, are pictured while camping outside a gate in the border fence in El Paso, Texas

US-Mexico border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

Family of woman in coma after royal police escort crash 'shocked and sickened' by her 'extensive' injuries
Heirs to the throne

Heirs to the throne: New portrait of King Charles alongside William and George released a week on from Coronation
Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Police 'regret' that royal fan who was locked up for 13 hours during Coronation for standing near protesters missed event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit