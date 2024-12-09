Starmer welcomes end of 'barbaric' Assad regime - as former Syrian dictator flees to Moscow

Syrian dictator Bashsar al-Assad has fled to Moscow after rebels seized power in Damascus
Syrian dictator Bashsar al-Assad has fled to Moscow after rebels seized power in Damascus. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir Starmer's welcomed the end of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria - calling it "barbaric".

The Prime Minister says it's still "early days" when it comes to deciding how Britain engages with the coalition of rebels. He also called for a "political solution".

It is understood he's been granted asylum by Russia - after a coalition of rebels seized control of Damascus.

His family's leadership of more than half a century was brought to an end by a rebel campaign which lasted less than two weeks.

Thousands of Syrians that previously fled the country have been returning from neighbouring Lebanon and Jordan.

The war began with the Arab spring and had fallen out of the headlines after Syrian and Russian forces had largely kept control.

The United Nations security council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the fall of Bashar al Assad regime in Syria.

Russia has backed Assad throughout his rule - but had scald backed troop commitments in order to further its war in Ukraine prior to the regime's fall.

Russian state media said that Assad is in Moscow with his family - and earlier said that he had given the order for there to be a peaceful transition of power.

Russian state media outlet TASS said the Assad family have been given asylum in the Russian capital.

Rebels were pictured ransacking Assad's presidential palaces after he left the country.

Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Valery Sharifulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Assad was granted political asylum by Vladimir Putin on Sunday after rebels closed in on him following a lightning quick turnaround in the Syrian civil war. Picture: Alamy

Damascus erupted in celebrations following the fall of the Assad regime, as the Syrian leader fled the country on Sunday.

Alistair Burt, a former Middle East minister under Theresa May, told LBC: "It's a new opportunity [for Syrians] to express their views.

It means the world to them. And you only have to look at social media to see what it means.

For those who have taken part in the fighting both over the years and recently, it might mean something differently as they seek now be in a position to exercise power.

"How will they exercise that?"

But conflict is still raging in the nation, as Israeli forces launched strikes on Syrian military targets overnight.

Israeli forces have also seized a UN-patrolled border zone in Syria after the collapse of the Assad regime on Sunday.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move was to prevent any new hostile power from being able to "establish itself on our border".

Mr Netanyahu also described the fall of the regime led by Bashar al-Assad as a "historic day" for the region.

His address came after Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck weapons and ammunition depots in Damascus and in the south of Syria.

Analysts say the hits are an attempt to stop military assets falling into rebel hands.

Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday he had ordered the Israeli military to take the demilitarised zone that abuts Israeli-occupied Golan Heights hours, saying a 1974 disengagement with Syria “has collapsed”.

ISRAEL-SYRIA-CONFLICT
Israeli forces have seized a UN-patrolled border zone in Syria after the collapse of the Assad regime on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Rebel forces took control of Homs overnight, entering Damascus and toppling president Assad during the early hours of Sunday morning.

In the hours that followed, gunfire could be heard as rebels and citizens of the capital celebrated liberation from Assad's regime.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also spoken on the matter, saying he welcomes the fall of Bashar al-Assad's "barbaric regime".

The wave of rebels entering the capital saw a stream of prisoners released from the city's jails.

Footage also emerged showing looters wandering the corridors of Assad's private residence in the city, with images showing the sprawling home in disarray.

Syrians celebrate the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government in the town of Bar Elias, Lebanon, near the border with Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Syrians celebrate the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government in the town of Bar Elias, Lebanon, near the border with Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Picture: Alamy

The prime minister this afternoon called for "peace and stability" across Syria.

"The developments in Syria in recent hours and days are unprecedented, and we are speaking to our partners in the region and monitoring the situation closely," he added.

"The Syrian people have suffered under Assad's barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure."

The rebels claimed victory form part of a rapidly moving offensive that has seen them take over some of Syria's largest cities in recent days.

Refugee rejoices as he plans return to Syria following fall of Assad's regime

Abu Mohammed Al-Julani, the leader of HTS, the main victorious rebel group, has said that Syria could now transition into a more democratic nation, with support from the UN and international assistance.

Following the fall of Assad, looters could be seen raiding the Syria's central bank, with images showing boxes full of cash being loaded onto vehicles.

It comes as additional video footage, which is yet to be verified, reportedly shows an extensive tunnel network running below the residence.

Syria's Prime Minister, Ghazi al-Jalali, added that he too was ready to hand over governmental to the opposition in a peaceful transition of power.

"I am here in my home," the Prime Minister said earlier in the day.

"I have not left it and do not intend to leave, except in a peaceful manner that ensures the continued functioning of public institutions and state facilities, promoting security and reassurance for our fellow citizens."

Footage is circulating online show Syrians entering the president’s private residence with some seizing contents.

Other footage shows rebels firing guns into the air outside the home, with local residents rifling through belongings inside the home.

Family portraits can be seen hanging from the walls inside the presidential home, with piles of shoes piled up in one bedroom.

Other footage captures the home's modern kitchen, with some looters unpacking technical equipment before leaving through the front door.

Ornate white banisters line the winding staircase, which connects multiple floors of the city home. Lace tablecloths lie slung over side tables, with everyday belongings strewn around the home.

It comes as celebratory gunfire could be heard echoing in the streets, with rebels firing into the air with flags draped around their shoulders.

Around the world Syrian's celebrated the downfall of Assad, with the streets of Stockholm, Berlin and London decorated with red white and red flags.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that Assad had left office and departed the country after ordering a peaceful handover of power.

In the statement, the ministry did not confirm where al-Assad was located, with Russia noting it had not taken part in the talks around his departure.

Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Deputy PM Angela Rayner insisted the new priority was to "protect" the Syrian people and the infrastructure, ensuring "democracy" prevails in the region.

As the situation developed, Incoming US president Donald Trump said that the US will not involve themselves in the conflict under his administration.

The President-elect said on X: "Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!"

Syrian dictator Bashsar al-Assad has fled to Moscow after rebels seized power in Damascus.

Israeli forces have seized a UN-patrolled border zone in Syria after the collapse of the Assad regime on Sunday.

