Taylor Swift gives $197 million in bonuses to Eras Tour staff

The superstar has given approximately $197 million (£152 million) in bonuses to her crew members from the Eras tour. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Taylor Swift has given approximately $197 million (£152 million) in bonuses to her crew members from her record-breaking Eras tour, it has been reported.

The tour which spanned five continents concluded on December 8 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, following 149 shows over 21 months.

As of December 9, the tour had grossed a total of $2.08 billion (£1.6 billion) in ticket sales, it was reported by The New York Times.

According to People, the music megastar is said to have distributed around $197 million in bonuses to those who contributed to the success of the tour.

This includes a wide range of staff, from truck drivers and caterers to technicians, dancers, band members, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics crews, hair and makeup artists, wardrobe stylists, physical therapists, and video team members.

This generous gesture isn’t the first time the 'Fearless' singer-songwriter has shared the wealth from the tour.

Earlier this year, it was reported that she had already given over $55 million (£43 million) in bonuses to her crew.

Taylor Swift performing at Anfield football stadium in Liverpool during the Eras Tour. Picture: Alamy

The pop superstar shared a series of images on Instagram from her last shows in Vancouver over the weekend, which included hugging her dancers at the end of the final show and her bow to the 60,000-strong audience.

Reflecting on the tour, which engulfed popular culture and dominated news coverage during its 21-month run, Swift said: "It was rare. I was there. I remember it."

The caption was taken from lyrics from her 10-minute track All Too Well.

Swift became sentimental ahead of performing the song during her final gig, praising fans for their traditions, passion and "the way you care about this tour - it is unparalleled".

"The lasting legacy of this tour is that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love, and I couldn't be more proud of you," the 34-year-old said.

The billion-dollar tour took fans through Swift's back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red, Midnights and her latest chart-topping 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Last week she was named Spotify's most-played artist of the year with more than 26.6 billion streams.

She also won seven awards at the MTV Video Music Awards and was nominated for six Grammy Awards.