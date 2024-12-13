Fury as diners charged for napkins and tablecloths at Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse restaurant

Fury as diners charged for napkins and tablecloths at Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse restaurant. Picture: Getty/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A London steakhouse restaurant is facing criticism after introducing a charge for napkins and tablecloths.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse restaurant asks customers to pay an additional fixed fee "to cover the cost of table linen and napkins".

On the à la carte menu, it says the charge is £1.50 per person with other set menus being £1 per head.

As well as the cover charge, there is a discretionary service charge of 9.5 per cent.

Industry experts have warned that restaurants are considering "more innovative ways to charge customers to capture revenue" ahead of the minimum wage increases in April.

Read more: London chef takes to Instagram to complain diners are not ordering enough and ‘restaurants are not public benches’

Read more: Children in ‘floods of tears’ after ‘woke’ chocolate brand leaves day in advent calendar empty

Hospitality expert Steven Hesketh said: "To continue adding additional charges for customers is another nail in the coffin of the hospitality industry, which we really don’t need."

Marco Pierre White's steakhouse restaurant in London. Picture: Alamy

Consumer expert Jane Hawkes said it is "bonkers" to ask diners to pay extra, adding that customers should be made to feel valued by businesses.

"If you go to a restaurant you expect to get a bill for the food and drink you have had, nothing more," she told the Telegraph.

"It's not at all fair to introduce an extra charge for something that should be included as standard."

The steakhouse also has a £10 fee for those wanting to book certain set menus more than 48 hours in advance.

An additional 'coperto' charge for tablecloths and bread is standard practice in countries such as Italy.

But it is now becoming increasingly prevalent in the UK, with Harrods having also introduced a £1 levy.

Ms Hawkes said: "Yes, the hospitality industry is struggling, but don’t bamboozle your customers, a fee just for the privilege of booking is unfair."

Others were quick to criticise the move on social media.

One person posted on X: "I'm taking the tablecloth and the napkins with me then if they're going to charge me."

Another person said: "Next is one pound each for each fork, knife, spoon and plates. Oh yeah. And the glass."

The London Steakhouse Company has been contacted for comment.