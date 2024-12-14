The Wanted star shares health update after being rushed to hospital with 'heart issue'

Max George shared a health update on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

The Wanted's Max George has shared a health update after being rushed to hospital with a 'heart issue'.

The singer, 36, revealed on Thursday that he had been rushed to hospital after feeling "really unwell".

He said he needed "a lot more tests" to determine "what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet".

Updating his fans, George posted a video from his hospital bed on Friday, and said he "had a bit of a rough day".

"My heart rate dropped a bit this morning, which was, it was a little bit scary," he said.

"But everyone here is amazing, so wanted to get it back up a little bit and get it stable again, which is great.

"Reason I'm not... like a lot of friends and family are asking why I'm not just going in and having anything (like surgery) done yet, because there's so many tests that need to be done before we do anything.

"So I just need to get through till, I guess, next week. Get all the tests done, and then they'll know exactly what to do, because otherwise, obviously, they'll be able to do something, but it'll be better doing it with all the information that they need.

"But, yeah, it's s**t, but still here and staying positive.

"And thanks everyone as well for all the lovely messages and any friends and family and that that have messaged that I haven't got back to.

"I see you all and yeah, means a lot. Much love and have a nice Friday night."

George rose to fame in the 2010s with The Wanted, who had a number of hit songs including All Time Low, Glad You Came and Heart Vacancy.

Over the years, he has competed in a number of competition series including Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, Bear Grylls: Mission Survive and Richard Osman's House Of Games.

George's girlfriend is former EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who he first met while competing on Strictly.