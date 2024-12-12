Boy band star, 36, rushed to hospital with 'heart issues' as singer shares worrying health update

The Wanted's Max George has been rushed to hospital after facing heart issues.

The singer said he would be spending Christmas in hospital as he undergoes surgery.

He did not say what condition he was suffering with but said he was facing issues with is heart.

The star said he counted himself "very lucky" that the issue was caught when it was.

Sharing an update on Instagram, he said: "Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart.

"I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet.

"It’s gonna be a difficult few weeks / months… and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn’t exactly what I had planned!

"But, as always, I’m surrounded with love and support by my wonderful partner Maisie, her family, my family and friends.. and I’m 100% in the best place.

"Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a set back, it’s something I’ll take on with all I’ve got! I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was."

Max is best known for his time in The Wanted, alongside Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Tom Parker.

He and Siva recently reunited for 'The Wanted 2.0' - with the pair touring together.

He also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, where he first met his current girlfriend actress Maisie Smith.