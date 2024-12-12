F1 legend Eddie Jordan reveals he is battling ‘aggressive’ cancer

Eddie Jordan has revealed he is battling an 'aggressive' form of cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has revealed he is fighting a battle with an ‘aggressive’ form of cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On the Formula for Success podcast, he revealed he was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer in April.

He said: “It spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive. And we've all heard about our wonderful friend Sir Chris Hoy, who is an absolute megastar, and he [was] coming out and talking about illness such as like what I've got, but he's a far younger man.

"But this is a little message for all the anchors and everybody listening to this: don't wait or put it off. Go and get tested.

Read more: Rioter handed joint-longest sentence after trying to burn down asylum hotel during summer chaos

Read more: Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

"Because in life you've got chances and there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime. Go and do it. Don't be stupid, don't be shy - it's not a shy thing - look after your body, guys."

After receiving the news of his diagnosis, he said there had been some “very dark days in there, but we pulled out of it, thankfully.”

His podcast co-host and former F1 driver Coulthard added: “EJ, wise words. You’ve had this personal experience, it’s good to see you looking sharp actually considering the chemotherapy.

“I’m sure that is not the work of a moment and not a pleasant experience, but great that you are sharing your experience with all of our listeners.”