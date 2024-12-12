Rioter handed joint-longest sentence after trying to burn down asylum hotel during summer chaos

12 December 2024, 12:19 | Updated: 12 December 2024, 12:59

Levi Fishlock joined a mob of far-right rioters attempting to burn down an asylum hotel.
Levi Fishlock joined a mob of far-right rioters attempting to burn down an asylum hotel. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Henry Moore

A rioter who helped fuel a fire outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for nine years - the joint longest sentence passed down so far for the nationwide disorder over the summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Levi Fishlock was a key figure in the disorder outside the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Rotherham when far-right riots swept the country this summer.

A judge said he "played a part in almost every aspect of the racist mob violence on that terrible day in August".

Sheffield Crown Court heard the 31-year-old was "very identifiable" by his distinctive purple England football shirt with "Bellingham" written on the back.

Shocking footage shared by police showed the callous rioter attempting to burn down the hotel - which housed hundreds of asylum seekers.

Read more: Baby girl airlifted to hospital after attack by 'XL Bully type' dog

Levi Fishlock seen trying to set fire during Rotherham disorder

The incident was part of wider rioting outside the hotel which left 64 officers, three police dogs and a horse injured.

There were 240 asylum seekers in hotel, which protesters tried to set on fire, and the court has heard how staff barricaded themselves in the kitchen with freezers, fearing they would die.

Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life.

As police arrested the 31-year-old, he told them he joined the riot because it was for a "good cause."

Alisha Kaye, prosecuting, said: "In his pre-sentencing report he stated he just came upon the incident and had no intention to go there deliberately.

He has been jailed for nine years.
He has been jailed for nine years. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

"It's remarkable coincidence that he was wearing an England shirt. He is deliberately tapping his England badge [on footage]."

His actions were described as "one of the most serious" cases Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC had ever dealt with.

He has been jailed for nine years, which includes a five-year licence period after he is released from jail.

It marks the joint highest sentence given for the summer's right-wing riots, with Thomas Birley, 27, also jailed for nine years in September.

Sentencing Fishlock, the judge said he was "involved in almost every arena of racist criminal conduct that day".

Judge Richardson said: "It has been my misfortune, as well as my duty, to have sentenced most of the cases arising from the public disorder in Rotherham.

"This is unquestionably one of the worst of the many cases which have come before this court concerning the events in Rotherham.

"You were involved in almost every arena of racist criminal conduct that day.

"Your conduct, and the conduct of that mob, has cast a dark and ugly stain across the reputation of Rotherham and South Yorkshire."

He added: "You did not start the fire but you added to it and helped fuel the flames. That is as serious as starting it.

"You and many like you were intent on spreading a hateful message of violence and racism.

"From first to last, the venom of racism infected the entirety of what occurred."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30, have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Sarah Sharif’s father ‘tried to set her mother on fire’ but won custody - as PM says questions must be answered

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, his wife (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistani court indicts imprisoned ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife for corruption

Eddie Jordan has revealed he is battling an 'aggressive' form of cancer

F1 legend Eddie Jordan reveals he is battling ‘aggressive’ cancer

Anastasija Grigorjeva had to be resuscitated in the park.

Student nearly died from heart attack after being electrocuted in London park

Pope Francis (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Pope seeks debt reduction for poorer countries to mark Vatican’s jubilee year

Here are all the opening times for all the major supermarkets.

Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2024: Lidl, Aldi, M&S and more

The Pentagon In Arlington, Virginia.

Iran ‘mothership’ not behind mystery drone sightings in the US, Pentagon says

BRITAIN-ECONOMY-RETAIL-FOOD

Food prices tipped to soar nearly 5% in 2025

South Korea Martial Law

South Korean president defends martial law move and vows to ‘fight to the end’

A woman walks in front of Druzhba hotel destroyed by Russian airstrikes in Pokrovsk (George Ivanchenko/AP)

Russian forces edge closer to a key eastern Ukraine city in ‘intense’ fighting

Pro-democracy politician Lam Cheuk-ting (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong court convicts seven men of rioting during 2019 protests

NHS bosses have warned of a 'tidal wave' of flu infections

'Tidal wave' of flu hits hospitals in England as admissions surge by 70 per cent

Sydney Nicole Gifford (L), Alyssa Sheil (R)

Beige-off: Social media influencer suing her rival for stealing her ‘beige aesthetic’

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said 'lunch breaks are for wimps'

Kemi Badenoch: 'Lunch breaks are for wimps and sandwiches are not real food'

President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Biden commutes 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest act of clemency

Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder

Sara Sharif’s father was accused of abuse before she was born and was ordered not to use 'physical chastisement'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to Benny Blanco

'Forever begins now': Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prosecutors close rape probe that Swedish media says focused on Kylian Mbappe

Members of the National Assembly in Seoul

South Korean opposition parties submit motion to impeach president

Amber traffic warnings have been issued for three days this festive season.

Revealed: the worst days and roads to travel on this Christmas as amber traffic warning issued
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones and minister for communications Michelle Rowland (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Australia plans to tax digital platforms that do not pay for news

The girl was attacked by the dog at a property on Siskin Close, Hawkinge, Kent

Baby girl airlifted to hospital after attack by 'XL Bully type' dog

Child drinking milkshake with a straw

Children set up for 'shorter and unhealthier' lives due to junk food advertising and healthy 'food deserts'
v

Police in Pakistan used 'hard tactics' to find fugitive family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif after they fled UK
The mum-of-three died days after having BBL surgery

Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

Gritting at dusk on the M11

Drivers planning Christmas getaways warned to expect lengthy waits and long queues due to record traffic levels

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News