Teen who left his own 18th bingo birthday party to join far-right riots jailed

Bobby Shirbon, 18 (left) and Kieron Gatenby, 19 (right). Picture: Cleveland Police

By Henry Moore

A teenager who left his own 18th birthday party to join far-right riots in Hartlepool has been jailed.

Bobby Shirbon, 18, and Kieron Gatenby, 19, were both jailed at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty at a previous hearing.

After leaving his own birthday party at a bingo hall, Shirbon was caught smashing windows as he told police: "It's OK, everyone else is doing it."

The teen will spend two and a half years behind bars after taking part in the far-right carnage.

Read more: Britain's oldest rioter, 69, and man bitten on backside by police dog jailed as crackdown on far-right continues

Gatenby, meanwhile, was jailed for a year and four months in jail after hurling missiles at police and chanting racist songs alongside other rioters.

Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “Over the last week officers have been faced with extremely challenging situations involving individuals who had nothing else in mind but the intent to cause violence.

Shirbon left his own birthday party to join the far-right riots. Picture: Cleveland Police

“Within seven days of the Hartlepool disorder those set on committing serious violence have been arrested, charged and now sentenced by the court. This sends a very firm message to anyone continuing to think of committing sheer violence.

“Our investigation remains on going and I want to encourage members of the public to keep reporting information – no matter how small you think it might be.”

Christopher Atkinson, Senior District Crown Prosecutor at CPS North East, added:

“The tough sentences handed out today should serve as a lesson for anyone considering taking part in this type of disorder across the North East.

“This show of violence on the streets of Hartlepool instilled fear in local residents and caused damage to local businesses.

“Our message is clear: we stand ready to secure convictions and push for the strongest possible sentences against anyone involved in violent unrest.

Gatenby was jailed after chanting racist songs. Picture: Cleveland Police

“Those foolish enough to take part in such activity will likely find themselves facing a prison sentence and a permanent criminal record for their efforts.”

These arrests come as part of a wider effort to jail those involved in the last week’s violence across the country.

Yesterday saw a 69-year-old grandfather become the oldest rioter to be jailed after he was sent to prison for 32 months for his part in violent disorder in Liverpool.

William Morgan of Walton, Liverpool, admitted violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

He was among several who were jailed on Thursday after taking part in the far-right riots that have rocked several towns and cities across England over the past week.

John O'Malley, 43, was also given a two year, eight-month prison sentence at Liverpool Crown Court for his role in a riot in Southport, the first town to experience violent disorder after the killing of three girls last Monday.

O'Malley was identified from footage in the violence on St Luke's Road in Southport on July 30. The sentencing judge told him: "There's very clear footage showing the developing disorder and you were at the front of what was essentially a baying mob."