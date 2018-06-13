Ten-Year-Old Handbag Sells At Auction For £162,500

The Hermes handbag sold at auction. Picture: Getty

A second-hand Hermes Birkin bag has sold for £162,500 at auction.

That is a new European record for the most expensive handbag sold at auction.

The Himalaya Birkin from 2008, which has an 18-carat white gold diamond encrusted lock, was expected to sell for between £100,000 - £150,000, but exceeded its list price.

It becomes the second most-expensive bag of all time, behind another Hermes Birkin, which sold for £253,700 in Hong Kong last year.

It is the "undisputed most valuable bag in the world," Christie's said.

Victoria Beckham with a Hermes Birkin bag. Picture: Getty

The 10-year-old niloticus crocodile bag was said to be in "grade 2 condition" with no obvious flaws.

Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham are among those to be spotted with the handbag.