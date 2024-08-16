Terror motive explored by police after army chaplain stabbed outside Galway army barracks

16 August 2024, 15:54

Terror motive explored by police after army chaplain stabbed outside Galway army barracks. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are said to be exploring terrorist links in connection with the stabbing of an army chaplain outside a Galway army barracks.

Irish Police confirmed they are investigating a potential terrorist link after Father Paul Murphy was stabbed outside Renmore Army Barracks, County Galway, last night.

A teenager has since been arrested by the Gardai (Irish police) shortly after the attack after being restrained by soldiers.

Fr Murphy, who is said to be in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Galway after sustaining injuries.

Police have described his injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

Fr Paul Murphy was taken to University Hospital Galway, with his injuries are described as serious. Picture: Facebook: papamurfi

In a Facebook post following the incident, the chaplain with the Irish Defence Forces thanked well wishers for their support.

He updated his follows to explain that he was currently awaiting surgery following the attack.

Police have since said the teenager may have been motivated by terror, refusing to rule it out as a line of enquiry.

"At this time it is not believed this incident is part of a wider conspiracy," police added.

Irish Defence Forces confirmed that shots were fired during the incident.

"Soldiers on duty responded to the immediate threat with appropriate force to ensure the safety of personnel and secure the area," they said.

A car wrapped in plastic at the scene at Renmore Barracks in County Galway, after army chaplain Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed on Thursday evening. Picture: Alamy

"The assailant was quickly detained and handed over to An Garda Síochána.

"The injured Defence Forces member was provided with immediate first aid at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

"Members of the Garda's armed support unit were also sent to the incident on Thursday night.

