Terrorists 'banned from socialising' after extremists set up Sharia courts in UK prisons

Dominic Raab has announced a crackdown on terrorism in prisons. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Hart

Dominic Raab has announced a crackdown on radicalisation after a damning report revealed convicted terrorists have set up Sharia courts in UK prisons as staff fear being accused of racism.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new measures include isolating dangerous and influential terrorist prisoners from the main prison population to prevent them radicalising other inmates.

A team costing £1.2 million will be set up to identify ‘influential and charismatic terrorists’ before moving them to one of three separation centres to stop radicalisation occurring.

It comes after a landmark review of jails in England and Wales discovered extremists used Sharia courts to deliver punishments such as flogging whilst in UK prisons including Belmarsh and Whitemoor.

The review found radicalised inmates used their "celebrity" status to try to take over prison wings and made "insincere allegations of racism and Islamophobia" when challenged by staff.

Jonathan Hall QC, the government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said: "For the last decade and a half, groups of prisoners . . . have adopted an anti-State Islamist stance that condones or encourages violence towards non-Muslim prisoners, prison officers and the general public."

A further £6 million will be invested into ‘close supervision centres’ so they can hold not just the most physically violent prisoners, but terrorists as well.

The government’s new Bill of Rights will weaken prisoners’ ability to bring claims against their treatment under the Human Rights Act, including for religious and cultural reasons.

Read more: Plans to 'tear up' NI Protocol to be included in Queen’s Speech

It will also be more difficult for prisoners to legally challenge their transportation to a separation centre.

Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab said: "The threat from terrorism is evolving, so our response must adapt.

"We are going to take a more decisive approach in our prisons, not allowing cultural and religious sensitivities to deter us from nipping in the bud early signs of terrorist risk.

"We will isolate more of the most radical terrorists in separation centres and our Bill of Rights will prevent terrorists using the Human Rights Act to claim a 'right to socialise' in prison."

In line with Mr Hall's recommendations, Mr Raab said the process for referring prisoners to the separation centres will be strengthened against legal challenge to ensure they cannot frustrate a move on "trivial grounds".

Only nine terrorists including Hashem Abedi, the Manchester Arena bomb plotter, are held in the separation centres in England and Wales currently, despite 28 cells being available.

These plans are the latest in a series of government initiatives to meet the threat of terrorism in the UK head on.

Last year the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act introduced a 14-year minimum jail for those convicted of a 'Serious Terrorism Offence'.

Read more: Video shows Putin 'uncontrollably convulsing' during meeting with Lukashenko

The Act also widened the range of offences classed as terror-connected and increased maximum penalties for certain terrorism offences.

A specialist training programme has also equipped 15,500 frontline prison officers to identify and challenge terrorist behaviour.

Separation Centres and Close Supervision Centres are limiting the interactions of terrorist offenders and stringent monitoring of communications has been introduced to intercept further intelligence, networks and plotting.

It follows a series of high-profile cases, including the 2019 London Bridge attack when Usman Khan, a terrorist prisoner out on licence, stabbed two people to death.

In 2020 Brusthom Ziamani, who was serving a 19-year sentence for plotting to behead a soldier, was convicted of attempted murder for trying to hack an officer to death in the maximum-security Whitemoor jail.

Khairi Saadallah, who was given a whole life sentence last year for murdering three men in a terror attack in a Reading park, had been befriended by a radical preacher while serving an earlier prison term.

Since 2017, 32 terrorist plots have been uncovered and intercepted by the Security Service MI5 and Counter Terrorism Policing, and over 200 prisoners convicted of terrorism offences can be found in British jails at any one time.

But the UK’s terror threat level remains at ‘substantial’ following attacks in Fishmongers’ Hall, Streatham, Reading and the first attack inside a British prison at HMP Whitemoor in 2020.