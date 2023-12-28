Tesco delivery driver wins £3.8m lottery jackpot but returns to work for Christmas drop offs

28 December 2023, 20:36

A supermarket delivery driver is planning to take his family abroad for the first time after winning a £3,800,000 Lotto jackpot
A supermarket delivery driver is planning to take his family abroad for the first time after winning a £3,800,000 Lotto jackpot.

By Emma Soteriou

A Tesco delivery driver from Northern Ireland has won a £3.8 million lottery jackpot - but returned to work to finish his Christmas drop offs.

Jonny Johnston, 45, from Co Fermanagh, was delivering festive goods for Tesco just before he was told he had won the jackpot.

After completing his rounds on Saturday, he enjoyed a Christmas night out with work colleagues before spotting an email from the National Lottery telling him there was "good news about his ticket".

He originally thought he had won a Lucky Dip and went to bed. It was only on Sunday morning that he and his partner, Christina Williams, checked the National Lottery app.

"I was sitting on the edge of the bed on Sunday morning, trying to make sense of what I was seeing," Mr Johnston said.

"I just kept staring at the numbers on my account.

"I thought maybe I had won £38,000 but then there were too many zeros.

"I passed the phone to Christina for her to check and she was in disbelief too.

"We both began to think that it was a trick, a scam even! We decided we had better call Camelot and double-check."

Jonny Johnston and his partner Christina Williams from County Fermanagh
Once the win was confirmed, the couple broke the news to their three adult children.

Mr Johnston said: "The kids were silent at first, looking at both of us in disbelief.

"And then the screaming and shouting started and everyone was jumping around the kitchen, cheering. Seeing as it was still early, we popped the kettle on and toasted the amazing news with a cup of coffee."

After learning of his win, Mr Johnston still had another shift to work at Tesco before Christmas and was determined not to leave his colleagues in the lurch.

Jonny Johnston and his partner Christina Williams from County Fermanagh
The couple, who have two sons, aged 23 and 19, and a 20-year-old daughter, plan to use their newfound wealth to provide financial security for their family, as well as to indulge in some leisure time together.

They have never been abroad together and Mr Johnston has never owned a passport.

"I would love for us all to go to the Caribbean, maybe on a cruise, as it sounds and looks incredible," he said.

"We have never had a family holiday together. I just need to apply for my passport first."

Other purchases may include a vintage car and even a tractor for one of their farm-working children.

Mr Johnston added: "I'm still in disbelief. This is a dream come true for me and my family.

"I've always worked hard, and this win will allow us to do things we could only ever have dreamt of before. I am incredibly grateful and still trying to wrap my head around it all."

Jonny Johnston and his partner Christina Williams from County Fermanagh
Having played Lotto for more than 20 years, Mr Johnston would normally select his usual numbers.

However, the week before he had matched two numbers and won an additional Lucky Dip for Saturday's Lotto draw and it was the free Lucky Dip line which proved to be the winner.

He played the Lotto on the National Lottery app and the winning numbers on Saturday December 16 were 4, 12, 23, 30, 50 and 56.

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un vows to bolster North Korea’s war readiness

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle
The King's Speech

Read it in full: King Charles' Christmas Day speech

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

