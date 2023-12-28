Tesco delivery driver wins £3.8m lottery jackpot but returns to work for Christmas drop offs

A supermarket delivery driver is planning to take his family abroad for the first time after winning a £3,800,000 Lotto jackpot. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Tesco delivery driver from Northern Ireland has won a £3.8 million lottery jackpot - but returned to work to finish his Christmas drop offs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonny Johnston, 45, from Co Fermanagh, was delivering festive goods for Tesco just before he was told he had won the jackpot.

After completing his rounds on Saturday, he enjoyed a Christmas night out with work colleagues before spotting an email from the National Lottery telling him there was "good news about his ticket".

He originally thought he had won a Lucky Dip and went to bed. It was only on Sunday morning that he and his partner, Christina Williams, checked the National Lottery app.

"I was sitting on the edge of the bed on Sunday morning, trying to make sense of what I was seeing," Mr Johnston said.

"I just kept staring at the numbers on my account.

"I thought maybe I had won £38,000 but then there were too many zeros.

"I passed the phone to Christina for her to check and she was in disbelief too.

"We both began to think that it was a trick, a scam even! We decided we had better call Camelot and double-check."

Read more: Man arrested at Blackpool Tower after 'fire' at iconic landmark confirmed to just be orange netting

Read more: Girl, 17, fighting for life after catching E. Coli 'from Christmas market food stall'

Jonny Johnston and his partner Christina Williams from County Fermanagh. Picture: Alamy

Once the win was confirmed, the couple broke the news to their three adult children.

Mr Johnston said: "The kids were silent at first, looking at both of us in disbelief.

"And then the screaming and shouting started and everyone was jumping around the kitchen, cheering. Seeing as it was still early, we popped the kettle on and toasted the amazing news with a cup of coffee."

After learning of his win, Mr Johnston still had another shift to work at Tesco before Christmas and was determined not to leave his colleagues in the lurch.

Jonny Johnston and his partner Christina Williams from County Fermanagh. Picture: Alamy

The couple, who have two sons, aged 23 and 19, and a 20-year-old daughter, plan to use their newfound wealth to provide financial security for their family, as well as to indulge in some leisure time together.

They have never been abroad together and Mr Johnston has never owned a passport.

"I would love for us all to go to the Caribbean, maybe on a cruise, as it sounds and looks incredible," he said.

"We have never had a family holiday together. I just need to apply for my passport first."

Other purchases may include a vintage car and even a tractor for one of their farm-working children.

Mr Johnston added: "I'm still in disbelief. This is a dream come true for me and my family.

"I've always worked hard, and this win will allow us to do things we could only ever have dreamt of before. I am incredibly grateful and still trying to wrap my head around it all."

Jonny Johnston and his partner Christina Williams from County Fermanagh. Picture: Alamy

Having played Lotto for more than 20 years, Mr Johnston would normally select his usual numbers.

However, the week before he had matched two numbers and won an additional Lucky Dip for Saturday's Lotto draw and it was the free Lucky Dip line which proved to be the winner.

He played the Lotto on the National Lottery app and the winning numbers on Saturday December 16 were 4, 12, 23, 30, 50 and 56.