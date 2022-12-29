Third person arrested over Elle Edwards' murder as cops vow to be 'relentless' chasing her 'coward killers'

Elle Edwards was killed at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 31-year-old man has become the third person to be arrested over the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot dead outside a pub on Christmas Eve.

The man, from Tranmere, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, Merseyside Police said.

The force added that they have been given more time to question a 30-year-old man, also from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of Elle's murder and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Elle, 26, was celebrating with her sister and friends in a pub’s outdoor area when a gunman shot her in the head.

She was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with serious gunshot injury, but died shortly after.

Four men who were at Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey where the attack took place were also injured, with police saying in Boxing Day update that one of them, a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, was still receiving medical treatment.

It is believed they may have been caught in the midst of a drug feud between rival gangs, with a gunman firing 12 shots then escaping in a Mercedes.

Elle’s sister Lucy had been with her celebrating the festivities at the pub, but left earlier in the evening.

Elle Edwards was out celebrating the festivities with her sister and friends when the attack took place. Picture: Handout

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Chief constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy said on Wednesday that her officers were pulling out all the stops to find those responsible for the beautician’s "cold-blooded murder".

"On Christmas Day morning I went out to Wallasey Village to speak to officers and members of the public and I witnessed first-hand the devastating impact this has had on people in Wallasey Village,” Ch Con Kennedy said.

"The use of firearms, violence and intimidation has no place in our communities, and sadly we often see firearms being used to resolve petty and pathetic issues.

"These people are cowards, who think the only way to resolve an argument is through violence, they don’t have the strength or resolve to work things out and stop things from reaching such an ugly and devastating conclusion.

"Anyone involved in arranging this shooting, pulling the trigger and supplying the gun deserves to see every Christmas from behind bars.”

An investigation into Elle’s death remains ongoing.

Anyone with information has been urged to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000948723.