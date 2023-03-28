TikToker Kara Santorelli killed in car crash aged 18 just days after posting how she’d never been in an accident

Tributes to TikToker Kara Santorelli who died in a car accident having posted that she had never had an accident. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A teenage TikToker has been killed in a car crash just days after telling fans that she'd never been in an accident.

Kara Santorelli, 18, was hit head-on by a vehicle while she was driving down Highway 29 in Escambia County, Florida on March 17.

The teenager, who had more than 44,000 followers on TikTok, had posted a video six days before the crash that has now been viewed more than 15 million times.

Kara captioned the video: "When they try call me a bad driver but I’ve never hit a person or an actual car.”

Kara Santorelli who died in car crash near her Florida home. Picture: social media

According to her obituary, the 18-year-old loved being active on TikTok and making videos with her friends and family.

In a memorial post on Facebook, Santorelli's aunt said she was heartbroken. "A little piece of my heart died today when I found out my niece went to heaven. I love your beautiful soul Kara!" wrote Gina Southard.

The girl's mother also made a heart-shattering post after her death was confirmed.

"I love you Kara. God blessed me with you," wrote Lacey McLaughlin, her mother.

The restaurant where Kara worked also posted a tribute to the teenager, saying she was a bright light in customers' days.

"If you didn't know Kara you missed out on knowing a very special person and it's a void in our hearts," the restaurant wrote.

"We will always remember you and know that you can put a smile on everyone's face even through the rough times!" the post continued.

On Saturday, a memorial was held at Pensacola Beach to remember the teen.