Brits 'will sacrifice privacy for efficiency', Blair claims as he pushes for digital ID cards and facial recognition

31 January 2025, 18:34

Tony Blair
Tony Blair. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Tony Blair has claimed that British people will accept less privacy in exchange for greater government efficiency, as he pushed for national digital ID cards to be rolled out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Prime Minister who is said never to have had a mobile phone while in Downing Street, has since become an ardent supporter of using technology to improve the efficiency of the state.

Starmer, the first Labour leader since Sir Tony to have won a general election, has promised to embrace the technology and turn the UK into an "AI superpower".

His predecessor's think tank, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, is thought to be influential upon the Government.

"You've got to reorder the Government around this technology revolution," Sir Tony told The Times newspaper.

Will ID cards help the government keep track of migrants?

He added: "You should be able to have a state that is smaller, more strategic and providing greater efficiency at lower cost. That is the holy grail of governing, which people have always aspired to. Technology is the instrument that allows you to do it."

Starmer must also "take a firm decision that we're going for digital ID", the ex-PM said.

Ministers are already launching a digital "wallet" which will allow people to store driving licences and other forms of ID on their smartphones.

Science Secretary Peter Kyle has said "nothing is off the table" in terms of what digital versions of Government-issued documents could be stored in the new app, which is launching in June.

But Blair said ministers must go further, telling The Times the Government must be prepared for a "big debate coming down the line" on the future on digital ID.

James O'Brien's heated exchange with caller about ID cards

He added: "This is is the political argument people should have - which is: how much privacy are you prepared to trade for efficiency? That's the real question around technology and public services.

"My view is that people are actually prepared to trade quite a lot."

Among the applications for digital ID could be processing the "vast flow of people coming through our borders", Blair said.

Tony Blair
Tony Blair. Picture: Getty

He added that identifying people for medical treatment and finding out whether migrants are "not entitled to be here" to prevent them claiming benefits were among the things it could be used for.

"It's sending a signal that there's no point in thinking you're going to come here and disappear into a kind of grey economy," he told the Times.

Bringing in digital IDs will help ministers get tough on populism, he also suggested.

"It will also flush out a lot of people who want to talk about issues like immigration or benefit fraud but don't actually will the means to get to the end," Sir Tony said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles 'set to star' in Amazon Prime documentary

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery.

Jewellery store manager who took his own life after £1.4m raid 'saw the best in most people,' mum says

Exclusive
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage says Tories are 'becoming desperate' as he stages Reform rally in Kemi Badenoch's constituency

A fire broke out at a synagogue in Salford

Large fire at synagogue in Salford as dozens of firefighters rush to the scene

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag.

Europe divided over sending peacekeeping force to Ukraine

A man who was caught in the act stealing packets of meat from a supermarket has been jailed.

'You're nicked': Bodyworn camera footage shows moment police officer tackles serial shoplifter to the ground

Crews search for survivors in the Potomac River outside Washington Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Horrifying moment of Washington mid-air crash, as Trump claims helicopter was 'flying too high'

Sarah Mayhew

‘Bloodthirsty’ couple jailed for life after killing and dismembering woman

World champion figure skaters and their coaches, a civil rights lawyer, students and their parents, and a soon-to-be-married pilot were among those who lost their lives in the tragic crash on Wednesday.

'Our hearts are shattered' - World champion skaters, troops and students among victims of Washington DC plane crash

AstraZeneca headquarters, office in Cambridge, England United Kingdom UK

AstraZeneca ditches £450m UK vaccine plant in fresh blow to Labour's growth mission

Karla Sofia Gascon

Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon says sorry after controversial old tweets resurface

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales.

'I wish I could turn back the clock': Teenage girl who stabbed two teachers and pupil at school tells court she is sorry

Woman arrested after taunting police by commenting ‘hey guys’ under her own wanted appeal poster

Moment woman arrested after taunting police by commenting ‘hey guys’ under her own wanted appeal poster

Digga D attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London. Picture date: Thursday November 23, 2023.

UK Drill rapper Digga D jailed for selling cannabis after being arrested during Instagram live-stream

Emily shares a phone call with Sir Keir Starmer

British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari shares 'heartwarming' call with PM as he invites her to visit Downing Street

Car theft is still rife in Britain, despite a year-on-year decline in the number of cars stolen.

Most stolen cars of 2024 - is yours among the 20 models under threat?

Latest News

See more Latest News

The exhibition has instead been held in Soho this year.

Holocaust exhibition not displayed in Parliament because it is ‘too political’

Barclays mobile banking app displayed on smartphone screen, showing the option to open or uninstall the app. Stafford, United Kingdom, September 8, 20

Barclays online banking and mobile app down - as thousands left unable to access accounts on payday
Paul Martin appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday

Man, 59, charged with terror offences after calling for 'armed uprising against UK government' during Covid-19 pandemic
The 55-year-old man denies murdering the mother-of-six found unconscious on early morning dog walk

Man, 55, denies murder after mother-of-six found unconscious on early morning dog walk

Leonne Jeanne

Manhunt for ex-QPR and Cardiff footballer, 44, as police recall him to prison

Yarden Bibas (L), Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel (R)

Hamas releases names of three more Israeli hostages set to be freed over weekend

Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67

Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67
Sara Sharif.

Judge who handed Sara Sharif back to abusive father before her murder named

Body found in search for missing sisters last seen near Aberdeen river

Body recovered from water in search for missing sisters last spotted on CCTV near Aberdeen river
Sting, Greenday, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder headline star-studded FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire victims

Sting, Greenday, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder headline star-studded FireAid benefit concert for LA wildfire victims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News