Harry Dunn's alleged killer set to face UK court for the first time

Anne Sacoolas (left) and Harry Dunn (right). Picture: Alamy

By Fran Way

Harry Dunn’s alleged killer is set to face a UK court for the first time in three years since his death.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, is accused of dangerous driving and causing the fatal crash which killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said a hearing had been scheduled at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The CPS had initially announced a hearing had been scheduled for January 18, but the date was then moved to ‘enable ongoing discussions’.

It has not been confirmed whether Sacoolas’s attendance is required and whether she will attend.

The defendant had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the crash outside of RAF Croughton and she was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

Harry Dunn's family. Picture: Jacob King

A decision was reached to charge Sacoolas with causing Mr Dunn's death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

In a statement confirming the court date, the CPS said: "A hearing has been scheduled for September 29 at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

"We remind everyone that Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial and there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings."

The Dunn family said they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.