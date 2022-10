Tory describes Birmingham as a ‘dump’ after ‘mugging attempt’

Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), said Birmingham was a 'dump' in a Tweet. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Asher McShane

The Tory Mayor of the West Midlands has rebuked a fellow Conservative for describing Birmingham as a "dump" after he travelled to the city during party conference season.

Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), was told to leave and "take anyone with the same views with you" by Andy Street after sharing the remark on Twitter.

Mr Grainger later apologised and deleted the post - which had read: "Birmingham is a dump." - claiming it "was not about the city" and that he had been the victim of a mugging attempt earlier on Saturday.

The city is hosting the Conservative Party's annual conference this week.

1/2 My tweet in relation to Birmingham was not about the city or its people. I’ve always enjoyed my visits to your city, but this morning I was greeted by an individual who threatened me with a mugging. I was angry and tweeted without thinking, I apologise for any offence caused. — Daniel Grainger (@DanielG453) October 1, 2022

In a later tweet, Mr Grainger wrote: "My tweet in relation to Birmingham was not about the city or its people. I've always enjoyed my visits to your city, but this morning I was greeted by an individual who threatened me with a mugging.

"I was angry and tweeted without thinking, I apologise for any offence caused.

"I'd also like to directly apologise to (Andy Street), the (Conservatives) and other representatives of Birmingham for my ill conceived comments. I have now deleted the tweet."

But people were quick to point out that Mr Grainger had repeatedly described the city negatively on Twitter.

In June 2021, he wrote: “Birmingham is the worst city in the UK.”

In April 2022 he posted: “Birmingham is firmly the worst city in the UK.”

Replying to a tweet in May this year that said “'Spoons in Birmingham is so s**t,” he wrote: “Birmingham in general is.”

Replying to another post, he wrote: “It is a dump. Birmingham City Council is also a Labour Authority.”

Mr Street and Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips were among those to pour scorn on the comment.

"Off you pop then, and take anyone with the same views with you. Try and take some time to grow up and understand just why this city is so special whilst you're gone," the mayor wrote.

Ms Phillips tweeted: "I see the Tories doing their best to endear themselves."

Mr Street added: "I may be a Conservative, but I'm also a bloody proud Brummie. I won't have anyone who's never lived or breathed this place trying to put us down."