Tour de France spectator causes huge crash by holding sign in front of cyclists

Cyclists were left battered and bruised by a major crashed caused by a fan's sign. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Over a dozen cyclists were injured in a major crash at the Tour de France on Saturday after a spectator leaned into the road with a cardboard sign.

The smiling fan held her sign out for the TV cameras, knocking over one cyclist and triggering a domino effect which led to a huge number of riders falling onto the road and blocking it entirely.

Most of the Peloton team were wiped out during the incident in the opening stage.

Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin struck the sign and hit the deck, causing the pile-up.

The road was almost entirely blocked by stricken riders and broken bikes - with Pogacar and Martin's team-mate Roglic among those caught up.

Following the incident, Tour de France organisers tweeted: "We're glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021.

"But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television!"

The worst Tour de France crash I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/1jngQE1pYg — daniel (@cyclingreporter) June 26, 2021

Referring to the people the fan named on her sign, Belgian rider Jasper Stuyven said: "I hope Omi & Opi are proud of you..

"On a serious note though; great to see still many spectators are loving our sport and cheering for us, but please, stay on the side of the road, not on the road!"

Three riders - Jasha Sutterlin, Cyril Lemoine and Ignatas Konovalovas - failed to finish while others faced an uncomfortable night's sleep as they nurse injuries.

It took 25km before the injured Peloton team were able to fully regroup but the pack were soon after ripped apart again by a high-speed downhill incident.

Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who has put in months of work to return to the race following his devastating crash in the summer of 2019, was among the worst-affected and struggled to get back on his feet and back into the race, finishing over 14 minutes down.