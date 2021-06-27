Tour de France spectator causes huge crash by holding sign in front of cyclists

27 June 2021, 10:01 | Updated: 27 June 2021, 10:44

Cyclists were left battered and bruised by a major crashed caused by a fan's sign
Cyclists were left battered and bruised by a major crashed caused by a fan's sign. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Over a dozen cyclists were injured in a major crash at the Tour de France on Saturday after a spectator leaned into the road with a cardboard sign.

The smiling fan held her sign out for the TV cameras, knocking over one cyclist and triggering a domino effect which led to a huge number of riders falling onto the road and blocking it entirely.

Most of the Peloton team were wiped out during the incident in the opening stage.

Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin struck the sign and hit the deck, causing the pile-up.

The road was almost entirely blocked by stricken riders and broken bikes - with Pogacar and Martin's team-mate Roglic among those caught up.

Following the incident, Tour de France organisers tweeted: "We're glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021.

"But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television!"

Referring to the people the fan named on her sign, Belgian rider Jasper Stuyven said: "I hope Omi & Opi are proud of you..

"On a serious note though; great to see still many spectators are loving our sport and cheering for us, but please, stay on the side of the road, not on the road!"

Three riders - Jasha Sutterlin, Cyril Lemoine and Ignatas Konovalovas - failed to finish while others faced an uncomfortable night's sleep as they nurse injuries.

It took 25km before the injured Peloton team were able to fully regroup but the pack were soon after ripped apart again by a high-speed downhill incident.

Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who has put in months of work to return to the race following his devastating crash in the summer of 2019, was among the worst-affected and struggled to get back on his feet and back into the race, finishing over 14 minutes down.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed to LBC the Government will investigate the Hancock leak

Government to investigate Matt Hancock footage leak, Brandon Lewis tells LBC
Naftali Bennett

Israel’s new leader urges youth to have Covid vaccination

Lebanon riots

Soldiers and protesters injured in riots over Lebanon economic crisis
Virus Outbreak Malaysia

Malaysia extends Covid-19 lockdown indefinitely

An empty construction site in Bangkok

Bangkok and nine other provinces restrict movement to curb rising virus cases
The documents contained information about HMS defender, it is understood

'Sensitive defence papers' found at bus stop

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation
Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC

Matt Hancock fiasco pushed me to resign, NHS worker tells LBC
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: PM hasn't delivered Brexit promises to Northern Ireland
Edwina Currie: Hancock is a 'superb' Health Secretary and shouldn't resign

Edwina Currie: Hancock is a 'superb' Health Secretary and shouldn't resign
Lord Lloyd-Webber exclusively speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Lord Lloyd Webber: Chinese companies could buy West End theatres to 'control content'
The 1975's Matty Healy calls James O'Brien to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

The 1975's Matty Healy calls LBC to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London