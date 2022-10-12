Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper

12 October 2022, 15:34

The tragic death took place in a city near San Francisco
The tragic death took place in a city near San Francisco. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A tree trimmer in California has died after falling into a woodchipper, local authorities have said.

The man, who has not been named, was working in the city of Menlo Park just before 1pm local time on Tuesday when he fell to his death, according to officers.

Police arrived to find that the man had already died from his injuries. The state's health and safety division are investigating.

Menlo Park is about 40 miles south of San Francisco, in the Bay Area in northern California.

