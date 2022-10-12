Human remains found in search for Leah Croucher, 19, who went missing three years ago while on her way to work

Pictures of Leah Croucher from Thames Valley Police and one of the scene this afternoon from LBC
Pictures of Leah Croucher from Thames Valley Police and one of the scene this afternoon from LBC. Picture: Thames Valley Police and LBC

By Fran Way

'Human remains' have been found in the search for missing teenager Leah Croucher.

Earlier today police officers launched a murder investigation after finding the rucksack belonging to the 19-year-old at an address close to where she vanished more than three years ago.

In an update this afternoon, Thames Valley police said: "During our forensic examinations at the scene in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes, we have identified human remains.

"The forensic examination continues and will do for some time. It is likely to take some time to formally identify the deceased."

Miss Croucher was walking to work in Milton Keynes on February 15, 2019 when she vanished.

The last confirmed sighting was at 8.16am on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, on the morning of 15 February, and the last activity on her phone was just after 8.30am that day.

For years, Thames Valley Police officers have visited more than 4,000 houses in a desperate attempt to find any CCTV or clues that could lead to her whereabouts.

But in a major breakthrough this week, officers said they had a call about a suspicious address in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton.

Forensic teams have been searching the house since 6.30pm on Monday and have found ‘personal possessions’ belonging to Leah – including the backpack which she was last seen in wearing on the only CCTV footage of her that morning.

Head of Crime for Thames Valley Police, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said: “Following a call to police on Monday, we attended an address and located items of concern within the property.

“We are dealing with a very difficult scene but we can now confirm that we have discovered a number of items that are linked to Leah, and as such, we have now launched a murder investigation, led by our Major Crime Unit.

A map of Leah Croucher's walk home
A map of Leah Croucher's walk home. Picture: Thames Valley Police

“Leah’s family have been kept updated and continue to be supported by officers, and we are urging the public and media to think of her family and not to speculate further while this investigation is in the early stages. “We will provide further updates when we are able to do so.

“There remains a scene-watch in place at the address while this investigation continues, and we are committed to ensuring that our enquiries at the scene are thorough.

“During our search for Leah, we have committed hundreds of officers and staff to the search for Leah over the last three and a half years, reviewing 1,200 hours of CCTV and conducted more than 4,000 house-to-house inquiries and offered several rewards for information to lead us to Leah.

“The call from the member of the public that we received on Monday was the first occasion that we were alerted to this address, and we thank them for contacting us immediately to report their concerns.

“Our thoughts remain with Leah’s family and friends, and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need.”

Leah Croucher's family were struck by further tragedy when her brother, Haydon Croucher, died aged 24, just nine months after she disappeared in 2019.

Picture of the scene this morning
Picture of the scene this morning. Picture: LBC

At this scene this afternoon lots of officers are going in and out of the property which is seemingly abandonded.

Officers in uniform, forensics in suits and detectives can be seen ducking under the police tape as dog-walkers and passers-by stop to see what's going on.

