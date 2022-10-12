Man stabbed by stranger in 'random' daylight attack near Tower of London

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after a 57-year-old man was stabbed in a 'random' attack in Trinity Square. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

The Metropolitan Police have launched an urgent investigation after a 57-year-old man was stabbed in a 'random' attack in central London.

Officers were called to Trinity Square in Tower Hamlets just before 4pm on Tuesday afternoon after reports a man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital.

Whilst his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, he remains in hospital.

The Met said initial enquiries suggested he was attacked at random, with no items stolen from the victim and no indication he knew his attacker.

It also said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The force has now released an image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

The Met has advised people not to approach the man if they see him. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Anyone who sees the man must call 999 and not approach him, police said.

Detective Sergeant Ben Stephenson, from Central East CID, said: "We are taking the unusual step of releasing this image very early in our investigation.

"We urgently want to locate this man.

"This appears to have been a random attack.

"No items were taken from the victim who did not appear to know his attacker.

"While we have no definite information to suggest there is any further risk to the public, given the nature of this incident we would urge anyone who sees this man, or recognises him, to call 999 and not approach him."

Anyone calling 999 in relation to this incident should provide the reference 6655/11OCT.