Trial begins for man who allegedly organised footballer Emiliano Sala's flight

18 October 2021, 07:24

Sala died in a plane crash in 2019
Sala died in a plane crash in 2019. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The trial of a man charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft which crashed and killed Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala will begin on Monday.

David Henderson, of Hotham in the East Riding of Yorkshire, is also accused of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission our authorisation.

The 66-year-old, who is alleged to have arranged the flight carrying 28-year-old Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson, 59, will appear at Cardiff Crown Court.

Henderson denies committing the two offences under the Air Navigation Order (2016) which were brought by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft crashed north of Guernsey in January 2019.

Read more: China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target

Read more: Stansted Airport: Huge queues and flights missed amid baggage system 'chaos'

The plane was bringing the striker, who was involved in a multimillion pound transfer deal, from Nantes in France to Cardiff where he had signed for the Bluebirds, then a Premier League club.

The body of Sala was recovered from the seabed the following month, but neither the body of Mr Ibbotson, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, nor the plane's wreckage, was recovered.

At a hearing in October 2020, the court heard how Mr Ibbotson's licence to fly an aircraft commercially had expired in November 2018.

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) previously reported that the pilot had been flying too fast for the plane's design limits and, while attempting to avoid bad weather, had lost control.

A final manoeuvre to pull up the plane had caused the plane to break up in mid-air.

It added that Mr Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Read more: 'Our hearts are shattered': Family of MP Sir David Amess release emotional tribute

Read more: Murder probe after schoolboy, 14, dies in 'shocking act of violence' in Glasgow

Investigators found that a contributory factor in the crash was Mr Ibbotson having no training in night flying, and a lack of recent practice in relying only on cockpit instruments to control a plane.

And they found that he held a private pilot's licence that did not allow him to conduct flights for reward.

A jury inquest into his death was postponed until after Henderson's trial and is scheduled for February 14 2022.

Lawyer Daniel Machover said Sala's family would not be attending the trial in person.

Henderson, who denies all charges and is on bail, will appear before Mr Justice Foxton, a High Court judge.

The trial is due to last for two weeks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Home Secretary said a "spectrum" of measures was being considered

Police could guard surgeries with airport-style security, says Home Secretary

Breaking
MP Chris Bryant said levels of abuse in British politics have risen in recent years

Man arrested over death threat to MP Chris Bryant one day after David Amess killing

Around 200,000 people in the UK often battle with regular asthma attacks.

'Wonder drug' for uncontrolled asthma approved for use by NHS

Boris Johnson will lead the tributes for Sir David Amess this afternoon

PM to lead Commons tributes to Sir David Amess as family urges 'set aside hatred'

Scottish authorities will be ensuring businesses comply with the vaccine mandate.

Scottish authorities begin legally enforcing Covid passports for clubs and large events

People have missed their flights because of the issues at Stansted.

Stansted Airport: Huge queues and flights missed amid baggage system 'chaos'

Justin McLaughlin was killed at a train station in Glasgow.

Murder probe after schoolboy, 14, dies in 'shocking act of violence' in Glasgow

The family of Sir David Amess have issued an emotional tribute.

'Our hearts are shattered': Family of MP Sir David Amess release emotional tribute

Andrew Rosindell, who represents Romford, was speaking after Sir David Amess was killed in his nearby constituency of Southend West

Sir David Amess: MP says often 'nothing is done' when abuse reported to police

Suffolk Police have arrested four men following the incident.

Four men arrested over man's death after 'fight' at Suffolk lorry park

Pte Watson-Pickering died on Friday

Soldier, 23, who died during Salisbury army exercise is named

Millionaire Robert Durst is believed to have killed three people.

Millionaire murderer on ventilator with Covid days after sentencing

The officer would have been sacked had he not already resigned

Trainee Met Police officer who lied about knowing criminals is caught meeting them

Former PM Gordon Brown wants to send over a billion vaccines to low-income countries

Gordon Brown calls for emergency vaccine airlift to poorer nations

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

The fire broke out in Westfield Shopping Centre

Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Bercow says politics is barely less toxic than in 2016 when Jo Cox was murdered.

Bercow: 'We've not tackled toxic politics - things haven't improved since Jo Cox's death'
The US has "no idea" how the Chinese managed to make such progress on hypersonic missiles

China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target
The Government has taken over Southeastern train services

Govt takes over Southeastern after £25m in taxpayer funding goes undeclared
Sir David was fatally stabbed on Friday

Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'
Sussex Police has charged a man on suspicion of kidnap and impersonating an officer.

Man charged with impersonating a police officer after schoolgirl has 'clothes searched'
Sir David Amess was killed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Terror suspect quizzed over killing of MP named as Ali Harbi Ali
People during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times.

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as terror suspect detained
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has lost her latest appeal in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be sent back to prison 'at any time' after losing appeal
Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Boy, 16, charged with murder after teenage Afghan refugee stabbed in Twickenham
Hancock has had his UN Africa job withdrawn

Matt Hancock's UN job offer 'suspended'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess
Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'

Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'
Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits
Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals
David Lammy's poignant reflection on the killing of MP Sir David Amess

David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess
Maajid Nawaz: 'Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess'

Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess
Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Brighton bombing victim's daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess

Brighton bombing victim's daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police