Murder probe after schoolboy, 14, dies in 'shocking act of violence' in Glasgow

17 October 2021, 19:34 | Updated: 17 October 2021, 19:45

Justin McLaughlin died in hospital after a "shocking act of violence" at a train station in Glasgow.
Justin McLaughlin died in hospital after a "shocking act of violence" at a train station in Glasgow. Picture: Police Scotland

By Sophie Barnett

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 14-year-old boy died in a "shocking act of violence" at a train station in Glasgow.

Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured at High Street train station around 3.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but could not be saved.

The station in the city centre remained closed overnight as officers investigated the scene, with trains being diverted.

Police Scotland have now confirmed they are treating the death as murder and are appealing for any witnesses who can help with their investigation.

Detective Inspector Marc Francey, of British Transport Police, described the incident as a "shocking act of violence in broad daylight".

He said BTP will be increasing their uniformed patrols in the local area in the coming days to help reassure the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team and the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Justin's family and friends. His family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time, and they are being supported by specialist officers.

“Although enquiries are at an early stage, what we do know is that an incident took place at High Street train station and we are sure that there will be people who may have witnessed something in the lead up to this.

“The area would have been busy with members of the public and commuters and we are urging those who have any information, no matter how small, to get in contact with police.”

He added that part of the incident was captured on CCTV, which would be a "huge advantage", and that while it was too early to say if the attack was targeted or not, police would be keeping an open mind.

Justin's headmaster at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, James McParland, said: "The community of St Ambrose High School is shocked and saddened by the death of Justin McLaughlin.

"Justin was a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends, and additional pastoral support will be available to young people within the school on their return on Monday morning."

An online Major Incident Public Portal has been set up where witnesses or anyone with information can inform the police.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2280 of October 16, or British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 394 of the same date.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

