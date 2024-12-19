Tributes paid to Barton Town FC goalkeeper James Hitchcock who died from head injury after being attacked on night out

James Hitchcock, a footballer from Barton Town FC, has died from a head injury. Picture: Barton Town FC

By Jacob Paul

Tributes have flooded in for James Hitckcock, Barton Town FC’s goalkeeper who died from a head injury on a night out.

The married father of one was on a night out on Sunday in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, when police were alerted to an assault at a railway station in the town.

The footballer, who was in his mid 30s, suffered head injuries in the attack, which he later died from in hospital on Wednesday.

An official club statement from Barton Town confirming Hitchcock's death was posted to X on Thursday morning.

The statement read: “Barton Town FC are devastated to announce that following a serious head injury, our First Team goalkeeper James Hitchcock has passed away peacefully in hospital.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, April, their young son, Freddie, his parents, family and friends.

“All the club’s games scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect.”

The comment section is filled with fans paying tribute.

One commenter wrote: ”This is horrific news - heart-wrenching and tragic. Wishing family, friends and all at the club love, strength and courage at these most cruel and difficult of times. #RIPJames - rest well and rest in peace.”

Another said: “Horrible news so close to Christmas, our thoughts and prayers are with James’s family and everyone associated with Barton Town during this very difficult time.”

A third added: “Our thoughts are with you and his family. It’s not easy to know what to say but please pass on to his wife and child that many people and football clubs are responding how sad this is. Be strong for his family and do him proud.”

Mckenzie Dicicco, a 22-year-old man from Stockton-on-Tees, has been arrested and charged with murder and affray in connection with Hitchcock’s death, British Transport Police have confirmed.

The suspect is due at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday.