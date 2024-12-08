Trump urges Putin to agree ceasefire in Ukraine war and says Zelensky is ready to 'end the madness'

8 December 2024, 21:42

Donald Trump has pushed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire in the Ukraine war after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris yesterday.
Donald Trump has pushed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire in the Ukraine war after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has pushed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire in the Ukraine war after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris yesterday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump wrote on social media: "Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness".

Asked on NBC's Meet the Press about whether he is making efforts to end the war which began in February 2022, the incoming US President said: "I am."

He refused to answer whether he had spoken to Putin since his election win in November.

Read More: 'He's doing a fantastic job': Trump meets Prince William after Notre Dame reopening

"I don't want to say anything about that, because I don't want to do anything that could impede the negotiation," he said.

Mr Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire went beyond the public policy stands taken by the Biden administration and Ukraine and drew a cautious response from Mr Zelensky.

Paris, France. 07th Dec, 2024. France's President Emmanuel Macron flanked by US president-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky
Paris, France. 07th Dec, 2024. France's President Emmanuel Macron flanked by US president-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: Alamy

It also marks Mr Trump wading unusually deep into efforts before his January inauguration to resolve one of the major global crises facing the Biden administration.

Mr Trump made his proposal after a weekend meeting in Paris with the French and Ukrainian presidents, where many world leaders gathered to celebrate the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral.

"Kyiv would like to close a deal," Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin."

"I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!" Mr Trump added, referring to mediation efforts by China that many in the West have seen as favouring Russia.

Mr Zelensky described his discussions with Trump, brought together by French President Emmanuel Macron, as "constructive" but has given no further details.

In a post Sunday on the Telegram app, Mr Zelensky cautioned that Ukraine needs a "just and robust peace, that Russians will not destroy within a few years".

Mr Trump urged Putin to end the war
Mr Trump urged Putin to end the war. Picture: Alamy

"When we talk about an effective peace with Russia, we must talk, first of all, about effective peace guarantees. Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else. Russia brought war to our land," he said.

He insisted any peace deal "should be just" for Ukrainians, "so that Russia and Putin or any other aggressors will not have the opportunity to return".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's long-standing message that it is open to talks with Ukraine.

He referenced a decree by Mr Zelensky from October 2022 that formally declared the prospect of any talks "impossible" as long as Mr Putin was the Russian leader.

That decree came after Mr Putin proclaimed four occupied regions of Ukraine to be a part of Russia, in what Kyiv and the West was a clear violation of Ukrainian sovereignty, and despite Moscow lacking full military control over the areas.

Minsk, Belarus. 06th Dec, 2024. Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov before the start of the meeting. Credit: Dmitry Azarov/Kommersant Photo/Sipa USA Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's long-standing message that it is open to talks with Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

For most of the war, Kyiv's official position has been to call for a full withdrawal of Russian troops from internationally recognised Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, as a condition for peace talks.

In a separate social media update on Sunday, Mr Zelensky asserted that Kyiv has so far lost 43,000 soldiers since Moscow's all-out invasion on February 24, 2022, while a further 370,000 have been injured.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been reluctant to publish official casualty figures, but Western officials have said the past few months of grinding positional warfare in eastern Ukraine have meant record losses for both sides, with tens of thousands killed and injured each month.

King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

