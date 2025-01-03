Trump says Starmer is making a ‘very big mistake’ as president-elect blasts UK's energy plans

3 January 2025, 17:56

President-elect Donald Trump has attacked Prime Minister Keir Starmer's green energy plans.
Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has blasted Sir Keir Starmer's decision to transition away from North Sea oil and gas production as the incoming US administration clashes with the British government.





The US president-elect called on the prime minister to “open up” the North Sea for fossil fuel extraction and told him to “get rid of windmills” used to generate clean energy. 

Mr Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform: “The U.K. is making a very big mistake. Open up the North Sea. Get rid of Windmills!”

Labour is scrambling to hit its net zero target of generating 100% of the UK’s electricity from clean power sources by 2030. 

The prime minister and his energy secretary Ed Miliband have said they would not issue any new licenses for oil and gas firms to drill in the North Sea to help meet this goals. 

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has also announced that the government is raise taxes for oil and gas producers, while providing subsidies for new wind and solar power projects.

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out issuing new licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.
Picture: Getty

The government has admitted that it cannot immediately slam the brakes on oil and gas production, including from the North Sea, with Mr Milliband saying Britain will continue to need gas and oil for decades to come.

 But Labour’s energy policies appear to stand in stark contrast to the incoming American president’s.

During his campaign for the White House, Mr Trump pledged to “drill, baby, drill” and bolster the US’ oil and gas production once he returns to power later in January.

The Republican has said he wants to see “American energy dominance” in fossil fuels, with wind projects scrapped and major climate policies passed during Joe Biden’s presidency repealed. 

That includes Inflation Reduction Act, a partisan bill which put $369 billion (£296,000) towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Trump has also taken aim at the “lunacy” of electric cars subsidies, a move that could potentially put him at odds with his most powerful supporter, Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of EV company Tesla.

It comes as Mr Musk, who will lead Mr Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, finds himself embroiled in British politics amid rumours he will give Nigel Farage’s Reform UK a $100million cash boost.

He also sparked controversy by saying MP Jess Phillips 'deserves to be in prison' over Labour's refusal to launch a grooming inquiry.

