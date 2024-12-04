TUI forced to cancel slew of Christmas holidays at short notice

Tui Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

TUI has been forced to cancel a slew of flights after rain washed away snow at several holiday resorts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The airline confirmed a number of flights scheduled to arrive in Lapland this week were cancelled, with issues specifically impacting Kuusamo.

TUI was forced to cancel the trips after heavy rain saw snow at several resorts washed away.

"We’ve been closely monitoring the weather forecast in Kuusamo,” a TUI spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, there has been heavy rainfall today and what snow there was, has washed away,” the airline told the Sun.

“This means that regretfully it won’t be possible to operate the magical Lapland experience we had planned for you including tasters and pre-booked excursions.

"We understand how devastating this news will be and we are really sorry to have reached this outcome."

Those affected by the cancellations will be able to have their flights rescheduled at no extra cost, the airline confirmed.

Full refunds will also be offered to holidaymakers who can’t make the trip at a different time.

Most areas in Lapland weren’t hit by cancellations, despite a lack of snow.

"For guests staying at Hotel Santa Claus and Arctic City Hotel in central Rovaniemi, we’d like to let you know that there is currently no snow directly at your hotel,” the spokesperson added.

"However, this won’t affect your tasters or pre-booked excursions, which are held in areas where the winter conditions will allow you to fully enjoy your Lapland adventure."