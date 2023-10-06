UK’s best 40 fish and chip shops revealed - does your local chippy make the list?

6 October 2023, 14:23 | Updated: 6 October 2023, 14:32

The top 40 fish and chip shops in the country has been revealed.
The top 40 fish and chip shops in the country has been revealed. Picture: Alamy
The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has ranked the top 40 locations in the country, but which chippy will catch the judges' eyes and hook first place?

After a rigorous judging process, the awards have shortlisted the 40 best chippies in the country, which are in the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category.

Shops were judged on best practices, environmental issues, knowledge of the products, and employer responsibilities.

The National Federation of Fish Friers is the organiser of the event and its president, Andrew Cook has praised the quality of the "fantastic" eateries.

He said: "The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

"Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make.

"However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture."

The award, now in its 36th year, highlights businesses and individuals throughout the UK who make remarkable contributions to the industry

It also ensures the public enjoys one of the UK’s most notable dishes, receives fantastic customer service and that professionals in the business have access to further growth.

Is your local on the list?
Is your local on the list? Picture: Alamy

The awards are sponsored by the Norwegian Seafood Council and their UK director, Victoria Braathen, notes the country’s love for the fried dish.

She said: "The UK’s love for fish and chips knows no bounds and the awards is the perfect occasion to celebrate the establishments that consistently deliver great fish and chips to diners across the country."

Here are the 40 finalists of The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024:

Cumbria

Angel Lane Chippie – Penrith

Lancashire

Westgate Fish & Chips - Morecambe

Westend Fish and Chips - Oswaldtwistle

County Durham

Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington

Yorkshire

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough – Bridlington

The Fish Bank – Sherburn-in-Elmet

Auckley Friery – Doncaster

Mr C's - Selby

Lincolnshire

Catch 22 – Tattershall

Angells Fisheries – Newark-on-Trent

Pips chips – Cleethorpes

Marina Fish & Chips – Skegness

Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips - Market Deeping

Greater Manchester

Eastleigh Town Street Fryer - Marple Bridge

Chips @ No.8 – Prestwich

Cheshire

Hooked on the Heath – Knutsford

Herefordshire

Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips – Leintwardine

Bristol

Bishopston Fish and Chips

Norfolk

French's Fish Shop – Wells-next-the-Sea

Essex

The Fish Inn Clacton - Clacton-on-Sea

Henley's of Wivenhoe – Wivenhoe

Johnny Macs – Colchester

London, Kent, Surrey

Stones Fish & Chips – London

Newington Fish Bar – Ramsgate

Sandy's Fish and Chip Shop - Folkestone

Lewis’s Fish and Grill – Maidstone

Seafare – Guildford

Oxfordshire

Harrisons Fish & Chip Co. Botley - Oxford

Hampshire

Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips – Bishopstoke

James Backhouse - New Milton

Wales

Posh Fish and Chip Company - Cardiff

Fintans Fish & Chip Co – Cardiff

Hennighan's Fish & Chip Shop – Machynlleth

Finneys Fish & Chips - Benllech

Ship Deck - Caerphilly

Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff

Scotland

The Wee Chippy - Anstruther

Garioch Fish Bar – Inverurie

The Fish Works – Largs

There will be more rounds of judging throughout the year to whittle down the 40 shops to find the best in the country.

The winner will be revealed at the Awards Ceremony on February 28 2023.

