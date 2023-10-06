Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
UK’s best 40 fish and chip shops revealed - does your local chippy make the list?
6 October 2023, 14:23 | Updated: 6 October 2023, 14:32
The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has ranked the top 40 locations in the country, but which chippy will catch the judges' eyes and hook first place?
After a rigorous judging process, the awards have shortlisted the 40 best chippies in the country, which are in the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category.
Shops were judged on best practices, environmental issues, knowledge of the products, and employer responsibilities.
The National Federation of Fish Friers is the organiser of the event and its president, Andrew Cook has praised the quality of the "fantastic" eateries.
He said: "The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.
"Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make.
"However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture."
The award, now in its 36th year, highlights businesses and individuals throughout the UK who make remarkable contributions to the industry
It also ensures the public enjoys one of the UK’s most notable dishes, receives fantastic customer service and that professionals in the business have access to further growth.
The awards are sponsored by the Norwegian Seafood Council and their UK director, Victoria Braathen, notes the country’s love for the fried dish.
She said: "The UK’s love for fish and chips knows no bounds and the awards is the perfect occasion to celebrate the establishments that consistently deliver great fish and chips to diners across the country."
Here are the 40 finalists of The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024:
Cumbria
Angel Lane Chippie – Penrith
Lancashire
Westgate Fish & Chips - Morecambe
Westend Fish and Chips - Oswaldtwistle
County Durham
Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington
Yorkshire
Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough – Bridlington
The Fish Bank – Sherburn-in-Elmet
Auckley Friery – Doncaster
Mr C's - Selby
Lincolnshire
Catch 22 – Tattershall
Angells Fisheries – Newark-on-Trent
Pips chips – Cleethorpes
Marina Fish & Chips – Skegness
Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips - Market Deeping
Greater Manchester
Eastleigh Town Street Fryer - Marple Bridge
Chips @ No.8 – Prestwich
Cheshire
Hooked on the Heath – Knutsford
Herefordshire
Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips – Leintwardine
Bristol
Bishopston Fish and Chips
Norfolk
French's Fish Shop – Wells-next-the-Sea
Essex
The Fish Inn Clacton - Clacton-on-Sea
Henley's of Wivenhoe – Wivenhoe
Johnny Macs – Colchester
London, Kent, Surrey
Stones Fish & Chips – London
Newington Fish Bar – Ramsgate
Sandy's Fish and Chip Shop - Folkestone
Lewis’s Fish and Grill – Maidstone
Seafare – Guildford
Oxfordshire
Harrisons Fish & Chip Co. Botley - Oxford
Hampshire
Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips – Bishopstoke
James Backhouse - New Milton
Wales
Posh Fish and Chip Company - Cardiff
Fintans Fish & Chip Co – Cardiff
Hennighan's Fish & Chip Shop – Machynlleth
Finneys Fish & Chips - Benllech
Ship Deck - Caerphilly
Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff
Scotland
The Wee Chippy - Anstruther
Garioch Fish Bar – Inverurie
The Fish Works – Largs
There will be more rounds of judging throughout the year to whittle down the 40 shops to find the best in the country.
The winner will be revealed at the Awards Ceremony on February 28 2023.