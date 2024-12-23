Breaking News

UK economy flatlines, as business leaders warn of 'worst of all worlds' after Labour Budget

GDP failed to grow at all in the third quarter of 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The British economy flatlined in the third quarter of the year, official figures show, as business leaders warn about the effects of Labour's Budget.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

GDP failed to grow at all between July and September this year, according to the Office for National Statistics - revised down from 0.1% growth.

Early estimates show that real GDP per head fell by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2024, and is 0.2% lower compared to a year ago.

The UK and Italy had the lowest growth in the G7 in the third quarter.

The government said that it faced a "huge" challenge to restore the economy after over a decade of Conservative rule.

Earlier, a major survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) found firms expected to reduce both output and hiring - and blamed Labour's Budget in part.

Read more: UK economy 'headed for worst of all worlds', CBI tells Rachel Reeves after Budget fiasco

Read more: Labour's budget is hurting the economy, warns Bank of England

Caller Simon: 'Labour will never be in power again'

The Chancellor's hike to employers' national insurance, set to rake in around £25 billion a year, was highlighted as one of the reasons for the gloomy outlook.

Alpesh Paleja, the CBI's interim deputy chief economist, said: "There is little festive cheer in our latest surveys, which suggest that the economy is headed for the worst of all worlds - firms expect to reduce both output and hiring, and price growth expectations are getting firmer.

"Businesses continue to cite the impact of measures announced in the Budget - particularly the rise in employer NICs - exacerbating an already tepid demand environment.

"As we head into 2025, firms are looking to the Government to boost confidence and to give them a reason to invest, whether that's long overdue moves to reform the apprenticeship levy, supporting the health of the workforce through increased occupational health incentives or a reform of business rates.

"In the longer term, businesses will be looking to the industrial strategy to provide the stability and certainty which can unlock innovation and investment - and provide that much-needed growth for the economy which can deliver prosperity for firms and households alike."

James O'Brien and Natasha Clark on contributions to the economy

The CBI's growth indicator survey, based on responses from 899 companies between November 25 and December 12, found expectations for growth are now at their weakest since November 2022 in the aftermath of Liz Truss's chaotic tenure in No 10.

The predicted fall in activity is broad-based: business volumes in the services sector are anticipated to decline while distribution sales and manufacturing output are also expected to fall sharply in the three months to March.

The survey found a 24 percentage point gap between companies which gave negative responses on expected output and those which gave positive responses, a worse position than in November when there was a 10-point gap.

It is the worst figure since the -27 gap in November 2022 and the latest blow to Ms Reeves after a series of economic indicators painted a disappointing picture.

Downing Street, London, UK. 30th October 2024. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, departs from No 11 Downing Street with the famous red budget box before delivering her first Budget to Parliament. Credit: Amanda Rose/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said: "Since taking office, the Chancellor has made this country a hostile climate for aspiration, for investment and for growth. Rachel Reeves's tax-raising spree and trash-talking her economic inheritance are literally killing businesses and jobs.

"If there is a recession - and based on these CBI expectations that seems increasingly likely - it will be one made in Downing Street.

"Labour needs to urgently change course before the damage they are doing becomes even greater."GDP failed to grow at all between July and September this year, according to the Office for National Statistics - revised down from 0.1% growth.

Earlier, a major survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) found firms expected to reduce both output and hiring.

Starmer warns it will ‘take some time’ to feel the benefits of economic reforms

Alpesh Paleja, the CBI's interim deputy chief economist, said: "There is little festive cheer in our latest surveys, which suggest that the economy is headed for the worst of all worlds - firms expect to reduce both output and hiring, and price growth expectations are getting firmer.

"Businesses continue to cite the impact of measures announced in the Budget - particularly the rise in employer NICs - exacerbating an already tepid demand environment.

"As we head into 2025, firms are looking to the Government to boost confidence and to give them a reason to invest, whether that's long overdue moves to reform the apprenticeship levy, supporting the health of the workforce through increased occupational health incentives or a reform of business rates.

"In the longer term, businesses will be looking to the industrial strategy to provide the stability and certainty which can unlock innovation and investment - and provide that much-needed growth for the economy which can deliver prosperity for firms and households alike."

In response to the GDP figures, Ms Reeves said: "The challenge we face to fix our economy and properly fund our public finances after 15 years of neglect is huge.

“But this is only fuelling our fire to deliver for working people. The Budget and our Plan for Change will deliver sustainable long-term growth, putting more money in people’s pockets through increased investment and relentless reform.”