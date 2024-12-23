Breaking News

UK economy flatlines, as business leaders warn of 'worst of all worlds' after Labour Budget

23 December 2024, 07:08 | Updated: 23 December 2024, 07:25

GDP failed to grow at all in the third quarter of 2024
GDP failed to grow at all in the third quarter of 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The British economy flatlined in the third quarter of the year, official figures show, as business leaders warn about the effects of Labour's Budget.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

GDP failed to grow at all between July and September this year, according to the Office for National Statistics - revised down from 0.1% growth.

Early estimates show that real GDP per head fell by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2024, and is 0.2% lower compared to a year ago.

The UK and Italy had the lowest growth in the G7 in the third quarter.

The government said that it faced a "huge" challenge to restore the economy after over a decade of Conservative rule.

Earlier, a major survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) found firms expected to reduce both output and hiring - and blamed Labour's Budget in part.

Read more: UK economy 'headed for worst of all worlds', CBI tells Rachel Reeves after Budget fiasco

Read more: Labour's budget is hurting the economy, warns Bank of England

Caller Simon: 'Labour will never be in power again'

The Chancellor's hike to employers' national insurance, set to rake in around £25 billion a year, was highlighted as one of the reasons for the gloomy outlook.

Alpesh Paleja, the CBI's interim deputy chief economist, said: "There is little festive cheer in our latest surveys, which suggest that the economy is headed for the worst of all worlds - firms expect to reduce both output and hiring, and price growth expectations are getting firmer.

"Businesses continue to cite the impact of measures announced in the Budget - particularly the rise in employer NICs - exacerbating an already tepid demand environment.

"As we head into 2025, firms are looking to the Government to boost confidence and to give them a reason to invest, whether that's long overdue moves to reform the apprenticeship levy, supporting the health of the workforce through increased occupational health incentives or a reform of business rates.

"In the longer term, businesses will be looking to the industrial strategy to provide the stability and certainty which can unlock innovation and investment - and provide that much-needed growth for the economy which can deliver prosperity for firms and households alike."

James O'Brien and Natasha Clark on contributions to the economy

The CBI's growth indicator survey, based on responses from 899 companies between November 25 and December 12, found expectations for growth are now at their weakest since November 2022 in the aftermath of Liz Truss's chaotic tenure in No 10.

The predicted fall in activity is broad-based: business volumes in the services sector are anticipated to decline while distribution sales and manufacturing output are also expected to fall sharply in the three months to March.

The survey found a 24 percentage point gap between companies which gave negative responses on expected output and those which gave positive responses, a worse position than in November when there was a 10-point gap.

It is the worst figure since the -27 gap in November 2022 and the latest blow to Ms Reeves after a series of economic indicators painted a disappointing picture.

Downing Street, London, UK. 30th October 2024. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, departs from No 11 Downing Street with the famous red budget box before delivering her first Budget to Parliament. Credit: Amanda Rose/Alamy Live News
Downing Street, London, UK. 30th October 2024. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, departs from No 11 Downing Street with the famous red budget box before delivering her first Budget to Parliament. Credit: Amanda Rose/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said: "Since taking office, the Chancellor has made this country a hostile climate for aspiration, for investment and for growth. Rachel Reeves's tax-raising spree and trash-talking her economic inheritance are literally killing businesses and jobs.

"If there is a recession - and based on these CBI expectations that seems increasingly likely - it will be one made in Downing Street.

"Labour needs to urgently change course before the damage they are doing becomes even greater."GDP failed to grow at all between July and September this year, according to the Office for National Statistics - revised down from 0.1% growth.

Earlier, a major survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) found firms expected to reduce both output and hiring.

Starmer warns it will ‘take some time’ to feel the benefits of economic reforms

Alpesh Paleja, the CBI's interim deputy chief economist, said: "There is little festive cheer in our latest surveys, which suggest that the economy is headed for the worst of all worlds - firms expect to reduce both output and hiring, and price growth expectations are getting firmer.

"Businesses continue to cite the impact of measures announced in the Budget - particularly the rise in employer NICs - exacerbating an already tepid demand environment.

"As we head into 2025, firms are looking to the Government to boost confidence and to give them a reason to invest, whether that's long overdue moves to reform the apprenticeship levy, supporting the health of the workforce through increased occupational health incentives or a reform of business rates.

"In the longer term, businesses will be looking to the industrial strategy to provide the stability and certainty which can unlock innovation and investment - and provide that much-needed growth for the economy which can deliver prosperity for firms and households alike."

In response to the GDP figures, Ms Reeves said: "The challenge we face to fix our economy and properly fund our public finances after 15 years of neglect is huge.

“But this is only fuelling our fire to deliver for working people. The Budget and our Plan for Change will deliver sustainable long-term growth, putting more money in people’s pockets through increased investment and relentless reform.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Clarkson (left) at the opening of his new pub, The Farmer's Dog, in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire

Jeremy Clarkson says pub is 'total disaster', as he reveals over 100 thefts in one day and claims he's 'losing a fortune'
UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Man accused of UnitedHealthcare chief executive’s death to face New York court

Jules Rose with other campaigners seeking justice for the harm they say Prof Eljamel caused them.

Top prosecutor slams police inaction on 'butcher' surgeon probe

The RFDEW

UK unveils 'game-changing' drone-killer radio wave weapon that costs just 10p per shot

£2 million was lost to fraudsters over the Christmas period last year

'Tis the season to be wary: Christmas fraud warning as nearly £2 million lost to scammers over last festive period

Police takes security measures at the scene where a woman died after being lit on fire by a man aboard an MTA subway train as she slept at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station

Horror as woman burns to death after being set on fire in New York subway, with man arrested for 'depraved' attack

APTOPIX Brazil Santa Claus Amazon

Santa braves sticky heat of Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children

Subway Burning

New York City police make arrest after grim death of woman lit on fire on subway

The Government could face a vote on denying WASPI compensation.

Government facing Commons vote amid WASPI women 'betrayal'

Families are being urged to be on the lookout for dementia symptoms as they see relatives at Christmas by NHS bosses, as the health service revealed a spike in diagnoses of the conditions.

Christmas dementia alarm issued by NHS after spike in diagnoses across 2024

The UK economy is 'headed for the worst of all worlds', business leaders have warned Chancellor Rachel Reeves after her Budget.

UK economy 'headed for worst of all worlds', CBI tells Rachel Reeves after Budget fiasco

Donald Trump has suggested he may try to regain control on the Panama Canal after describing the deal to sell the passage to Panama as 'foolish'.

Trump suggests he wants to regain control of Panama Canal when he assumes the Presidency

Reform UK has multiple billionaires ready to donate to the party, treasurer Nick Candy has said as rumour swirl over a potential £100 million influx from Elon Musk.

'Multiple billionaires' want to donate to Reform UK, party treasurer says amid Musk rumours

A plane crash at Belfast City Airport has caused massive delays after gale-force winds forced the Aer Lingus flight to attempt a 'hard' landing.

Plane crash at Belfast Airport amid gale-force winds causes travel chaos

Police carry out an investigation by houses that were hit by a plane in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil

10 killed as small plane crashes in Brazilian town popular with tourists

President-elect Donald Trump has poked fun at Democrat attacks on his ally and major donor Elon Musk's influence over his incoming administration.

Trump jokes about Elon Musk becoming President after Democrats took aim at Tesla founder's influence

Latest News

See more Latest News

The sun shines on to Vasquez Cirque, new terrain for Winter Park Resort, Winter Park, Colorado

174 skiers and snowboarders rescued after ski lift in Colorado cracks

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona

Trump threatens to try to take back Panama Canal

A woman has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button after the youngster was found dead in Essex last Sunday.

Woman, 35, charged with murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button in Essex

Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, in a scene from Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic 3 speeds past Mufasa: The Lion King at box office

People admire the 18th century Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most famous landmarks, as it reopens to the public after undergoing maintenance

Rome’s Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work

A couple embrace in front of a sea of flowers outside a church

What is known about the German Christmas market attack and its impact

King Charles has stripped chocolate giant Cadbury of its Royal Warrant, and it's thought his new health-conscious diet could have spurred the decision

King Charles strips UK brands of royal warrant - including Cadbury and Marmite

The Corridoio Vasariano or Vasari Corridor in Florence, central Italy

Secret Florence passage that Medici family used to move safely reopens to public

Blake Lively and Coleen Hoover at the It Ends With Us film premiere

Blake Lively supported by It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover after accusing co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment
Debris on the ground after helicopter crash, with people looking on

Four killed as helicopter ambulance crashes on take-off in Turkey

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities
Prince Andrew with suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo

Prince Andrew boasted of getting account at Chinese state-owned bank in 2008

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News