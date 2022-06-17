Breaking News

UK in talks to host Eurovision as 2023 contest cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine

17 June 2022, 11:17 | Updated: 17 June 2022, 11:38

The UK's Sam Ryder finished as runner-up in the 2022 Eurovision contest
The UK's Sam Ryder finished as runner-up in the 2022 Eurovision contest. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The UK could host next year’s Eurovision song contest after Britain’s entry Sam Ryder wowed the audience in this year’s contest, before finishing in second place.

The European Broadcasting Union said it is in talks “to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest" in the UK after concluding next year's contest cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine.

The Ukrainian entry of Kalush Orchestra won the competition in Turin, Italy this year. Hosting rights traditionally go to the winning nation, but next year it won’t be possible due to the ongoing conflict.

Eurovision Song Contest bosses have now said they are in talks to potentially host the 2023 contest in the UK as runner-up, but they have the ‘full intention’ to reflect Ukraine’s victory in the show next year.

Organisers of the contest said they "share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s Contest cannot be held in Ukraine."

The European Broadcasting Union said: "Following objective analysis, the Reference Group, the ESC’s governing board, has with deep regret concluded that, given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled by UA:PBC [Ukraine's public broadcaster]."

The EBU is in talks with the BBC about hosing. The BBC said in a statement: “We have seen the announcement from the EBU. Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want.

“Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”

Sam Ryder topped the jury vote in Turin but Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra went on to win overall after a symbolic show of public support which saw them soar to first place with 631 points.

They had been the frontrunners since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February - which prompted organisers to ban the Russian entrant from competing.

Ukraine joined the international contest in 2003 and its three wins make it one of the most successful of the newer competitor countries - having also triumphed in 2004 and 2016.

